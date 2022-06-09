ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sorry, Apple Watch and watchOS 9, I prefer to sleep alone

By Lance Ulanoff
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3flY_0g58RyKJ00
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When someone's had a good night's sleep, they say, "I slept like a baby." No one says, "I slept like a middle-aged man."

Sleep is a precious commodity that, in the stock market of life, steers into a bear market once you hit middle age. I haven't slept through the night in a decade. No mattress or pillow satisfactorily cushions my body and I've enough middle-of-the-night, half-looking trots to the bathroom to qualify as a midnight marathon runner.

Enter technology to solve - nay - track my woes.

Most wearable technology now offers sleep tracking as if all of humanity cried out at once for a binary entity to stand watch over their dreams. I've worn a few of them. Most recently, I spent the night with both the Withings Scanwatch Horizon and an Apple Watch 7 (one on each wrist) to compare their sleep-tracking skills. At the time, the Scanwatch Horizon was a more adept tracker.

Apple's watchOS 9, which it unveiled this week at WWDC 2022, is set to change that equation. The updated wearable OS, which is in developer beta now and will ship this fall, adds "sleep stages." This means the watch will know when I'm in REM (Rapid Eye Movement, associated with dreams), Core (also known as "slow-wave sleep," and an essential part of sleep), or Deep Sleep (actually a part of Core Sleep). It'll do all this using just the watch's accelerometer and heart rate sensor.

A good sleep should feature all of these stages. My sleep features REM and not nearly enough Core, at least that is what I'm certain watchOS 9 would show me in its new, detailed charts.

I'm not arguing with the obvious benefit of a sleep tracker, which can give form to the patterns and problems of your sleep.

On the other hand, I don't need a smartwatch to tell me I wake up every 25 minutes or so.

During that aforementioned test, my sleep was worse than usual because I was wearing two bulky watches on my wrists. At least the Apple Watch is slimmer, lighter, and smoother. Sleeping with the Withings Scanwatch Horizon was insane. I would roll over on my hand and the watch's rotatable bezel would cut into my ribs.

Just because the Apple Watch is more comfortable doesn't mean it feels like a natural part of my sleep. Without painting too much of a picture, I like to be relatively unencumbered in bed. I wear PJ bottoms and nothing else. Lying in bed with a watch on, I often feel like The Princess and the Pea. It's a small gadget with a big impact on my comfort.

Leaving aside comfort, I struggle to understand how having all those details about my sleep troubles is going to improve the situation. I think it'll simply put an exclamation point on it. "So, you thought you were sleeping terribly? Let me show you the monstrosity it truly is! How are you even surviving?!"

Sleep, like eating, is a fundamentally human thing - it's a living thing. It's also when we are most vulnerable. Why must we introduce technology to it?

I prefer the purity of a technology-free sleep (I say as I reach for the alarm on my iPhone, which I position right next to my bed).

When watchOS 9 arrives as a public beta next month, I'll probably try the sleep tracking - for work purposes - but as soon as that's done, I'll take the watch off before bed, and enjoy another fitful night. I already know all I need to know about my abysmal sleep habits, with or without an Apple Watch and watchOS 9.

Speaking of the Apple watch, does anyone know why it took so long for Apple to add heart rate training?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYKq5_0g58RyKJ00

A 35-year industry veteran and award-winning journalist, Lance has covered technology since PCs were the size of suitcases and “on line” meant “waiting.” He’s a former Lifewire Editor-in-Chief, Mashable Editor-in-Chief, and, before that, Editor in Chief of PCMag.com and Senior Vice President of Content for Ziff Davis, Inc. He also wrote a popular, weekly tech column for Medium called The Upgrade.

Lance Ulanoff (opens in new tab) makes frequent appearances on national, international, and local news programs including Live with Kelly and Ryan, Fox News, Fox Business, the Today Show (opens in new tab), Good Morning America, CNBC, CNN, and the BBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

5 simple reasons the Apple Watch Series 7 stays on my wrist

I’m more than six months into Apple Watch Series 7 ownership. During this time, I have worn it on its own, with other smartwatches and fitness trackers, and even with traditional watches on the other wrist. I’ve tracked workouts, used its health-monitoring features, tried multiple different bands, used it to pay for things in shops, and enjoyed the seamless connection with my phone.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

iOS 16 update to dramatically change the iPhone lock screen, report claims

Apple’s new iPhone update could bring major changes to the lock screen, a new report claims.For the most part, the screen that appears before the iPhone is unlocked is largely useless: it shows recent notifications, but anything more detailed requires unlocking the phone and clicking through.Apple is planning to change that with the new iOS 16 update, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The screen is rumoured to be adding new features that will allow users to see extra information as well as interact with widgets that would be integrated into the wallpaper, the report said.That would be further...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 16: Apple unveils iPhone update that allows users to personalise their phone in new ways

Apple has unveiled iOS 16, a whole new software update for the iPhone.The update is focused on personalising the experience of using the iPhone and bringing new ways of adjusting how the phone looks and works, Apple said. Apple has also added changes to built-in apps, such as Messages, which can now undo sent messages or edited them after the fact.That includes what it says is the “biggest ever update to the lock screen”, with a whole host of ways to change how it works.Apple has added the option to adjust how the Lock Screen looks, with new typefaces and...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iPhone 14: New Apple software seems to confirm new phone’s big feature

The rumoured big feature of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro may have been confirmed in Apple’s new software update.iOS 16, which was released this week, includes a range of references to always-on displays, according to Apple blog 9to5mac. The new software was announced earlier this week, and is now available to developers, allowing people to pick through the code found inside.The software has a range of different frameworks that are used to manage how bright the display of the phone is. And they include references to phones with an always-on display, the site claimed.They do not appear to be references...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
dailyphew.com

This Cat With A Human-Like Face Is Now The New Internet Sensation!

You might remember the post we did on funny cat paintings from Medieval times, where felines not only look flat and creepy but also sport some uncanny human-like features. This Maine coon cat looks like it has stepped straight out of one of these paintings. Valkyrie, a very adorable and...
PETS
CNBC

Apple's new iPhone and iPad software will reportedly add lots of big changes

Apple is reportedly bringing a slew of new updates to consumers' iPhones with its upcoming software release. According to Bloomberg, iOS 16 includes updates to notifications, messages and the Health app. The software will also include new multitasking panels for iPads. Its next mobile operating system, iOS 16, is expected...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

This Facebook Messenger phishing scam may have trapped millions of users

A major phishing campaign has been uncovered that may have earned its operators millions of dollars through affiliate advertising commissions. Discovered by AI-focused cybersecurity firm PIXM in September 2021, before its peak in April and May 2022, the campaign leveraged Facebook’s Messenger service, legitimate URL shortener services, and web pages with adverts and surveys.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slow Wave Sleep#Sleep Stages#Apple News#Apple Watch#Apple S Watchos 9
ZDNet

Prime Day 2022: Everything we know about Amazon's annual sale

Prime Day is basically Amazon's version of Black Friday. ZDNet has detailed Amazon's every move for years, including its incredible growth and negative impact on retail as a whole. Doom and gloom aside, one of the more fun aspects of the company is its annual fire-sale event. Pitched as Amazon's "holiday of savings," it gives Black Friday a run for its money -- while also likely making Walmart and other rivals wince with jealousy.
SHOPPING
idropnews.com

Did You Know Your iPhone Can Do These Things Even with a Dead Battery?

A dead iPhone battery is a calamity, right? You lose access to all your apps, all notifications, all features, and connections with your Apple Watch – hell, you can’t even use the flashlight anymore. But that red battery of death logo doesn’t block all iPhone capabilities: Newer iPhones...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
BBC
Family Handyman

How To Lock a Door Without Using a Lock

There are many commonsense reasons why you’d want a little extra security. If you travel frequently, staying in hotel rooms or AirBnb rentals can be risky because doors don’t always lock securely, if they lock at all. Plus, cleaning staff and who knows who else has keys. Most...
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Apple Watch Series 7 falls to a new all-time low of $300

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon is having a big sale on Apple Series 7 Watches right...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple says it's game over for the password

We've lost count of the times the password (opens in new tab) was pronounced dead, but with Apple’s latest launch, this time it might be for real. The company has announced a “new way to make the web a safer place” - replacing passwords with a new feature it calls Passkeys.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

7 exciting new iOS 16 features that make your iPhone feel brand new

WWDC 2022 is finally here, and the keynote, the main event, is done. What does that mean? Basically that we have an idea of what the next generation of Apple software will look like. Everything from iOS 16 to watchOS 9, to the next version of MacOS is now clear — and while we may get some software surprises later in the year, for the most part, this is what Apple software will look like until WWDC 2023.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 slashed to $300 at Amazon, a record low price

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Amazon's 25% discount on the41mm Apple Watch Series 7 drives the price down to $300, an all-time low. Update...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple Maps in iOS 16 Update: The New Features Coming to the App

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. iOS 16, the next version of Apple's mobile operating system unveiled Monday at WWDC, includes updates for the Maps app. With the new OS, Maps users can check out new features like multistop routing and more transit information.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

How to use a VPN for watching Netflix

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, can be utilized for many things - that's part of their appeal. Some people use them to make their internet sessions more secure, particularly when browsing on public Wi-Fi networks. While others use them to access region-restricted websites or content - including watching Netflix from other countries.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

TechRadar

39K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy