New York City, NY

NYBG’s Conservatory Ball Celebrates Summer Exhibition, Around the Table: Stories of the Foods We Love

By NYSD Staff
newyorksocialdiary.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday, The New York Botanical Garden hosted the Conservatory Ball, with its summer exhibition, Around the Table: Stories of the Foods We Love, as the backdrop. The Garden-wide, multifaceted presentation explores the cultural, horticultural, environmental, and historical significance of what we eat, examines the art and science of foodways and...

www.newyorksocialdiary.com

Secret NYC

This New Dreamy East Village Spot Has A Downstairs Speakeasy And Hidden Lounge

SAINT , a bi-level restaurant with a lower level speakeasy SAINT Downstairs, is the East Village’s newest hot spot. This new chic spot is comprised of multiple sections. From their front dining area with plenty of natural light and hanging crystal chandeliers to a back dining room that opens up to a gorgeous outdoor garden filled with lush greenery and hanging vines, there’s seating for any mood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
washingtonlatest.com

The best art destinations for day trips near New York City this summer

Until 7 November at the Storm King Art Center, 1 Museum Road, New Windsor, New York. The Storm King Art Center in upstate New York has devoted its main seasonal exhibition to the esteemed Kenyan-American artist Wangechi Mutu. The artist has populated a focal point of the sculpture park known as “museum hill” with eight large-scale bronze sculptures, including the anthropomorphic Crocodylus (2020) which fuses a female figure and a crocodile—and appears to survey the park with a kingly quality—and the fountain In Two Canoe (2022) that depicts two figures fusing with the natural environment. The indoor portion of the show features several new sculptures made primarily from raw materials and two films exploring mythological references in Mutu’s practice, titled My Cave Call (2021) and Eat Cake (2013). And as part of its Outlooks programme, an initiative launched to champion the work of emerging and mid-career artists, the centre has commissioned the young Brooklyn-based sculptor Brandon Ndife to create the site-specific work Shade Trees (2022). The work, which is encircled by maple trees, amalgamates several household objects into a pyramidal stack, conceptually referencing city planning studies that have shown a discrepancy between the number of trees planted in affluent and poorer communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Hugh Jackman Lists Modern NYC Triplex for $38.9 Million

Two-time Tony Award-winning actor Hugh Jackman is currently starring alongside Sutton Foster in a Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” and is making moves off-broadway as well. He has listed his longtime West Village condo for $38.9 million. The X-Men and Les Miserables actor and wife Deborra-Lee Furness have raised their two children in this NYC dwelling and purchased the five-bedroom triplex for $21 million in 2008.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Secret NYC

NYC Is Home To The #1 Bar In North America

It’s no surprise that NYC carried the rankings on North America’s 50 best bars for 2022 with the #1 spot and sweeping over 1/5 of the list, because as we all know, New Yorkers love a good cocktail!
longisland.com

Sunrise Mall Third Annual AFSP Blue Angel Car Show, Sunday June 12

Urban Edge Properties, Owner and Operator of Sunrise Mall announced they will host the Third Annual AFSP Blue Angel Car Show on Sunday, June 12. The one-day event, which will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Mall’s south parking lot adjacent to Macy’s, will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Long Island Chapter: Team Brittany Marie. Rain date is Sunday, June 19 at same time.
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopWired

Brooklyn To Host Puerto Rican Day Parade This Sunday

Wepa! It’s that time of year as this Sunday New York City will be hosting their annual Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan as is tradition, but the festivities will continue in Brooklyn as Bushwick is set to host their own mini-parade for the boricuas who call the big apple home. Bushwick Daily is reporting […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Coney Island Mermaid Parade

While New York City is home to plenty of big, flashy parades, nothing quite compares to the unique experience of Coney Island's Mermaid Parade. In its 40th year, the beloved annual event finds residents of Brooklyn and the rest of the boroughs gathering on the famed boardwalk for a one-of-a-kind, D.I.Y. art parade.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

A Restaurant Known for Scraped, Melty Raclette Cheese Is Done — and More Closings

More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to close their doors. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher, and will likely take months or even years to assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

New York’s Favorite Burger Bun Has Far-Right Ties. Will Restaurants Leave It Behind?

When Jelena Pasic opened Harlem Shake in 2013, the uptown restaurant owner taste tested almost everything — the buns for her hot dogs, the ice cream in her milkshakes, and as many as six different Pat LaFrieda meat blends — but she knew from the start where she was getting her burger buns. “Martin’s was a must,” she says. “It was never even a question.” The squishy, slightly sweet potato rolls have anchored Harlem Shake’s menu for the last decade, making up as much as half of everything Pasic purchases in a week. Amid growing calls to boycott the Pennsylvania hamburger bun maker, she’s debating how, and whether, to leave them behind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

