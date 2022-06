Five years after his lone stoppage loss against Josh Taylor, Ohara Davies is looking to get a crack at the WBA Super Lightweight Championship. The next step on his journey toward a world title will take place on June 18, 2022 at the Leeds United FC Banqueting Suite. The 30-year-old contender is looking to sort out his dispute with Lewis Ritson over 10 rounds. Given that both men are relatively the same age with the exact same record, it could be a “loser leaves town” type of battle. Despite the stakes, Davies is confident that he’ll come out on top.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO