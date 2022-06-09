ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosque County, TX

Bosque County superintendents meet with sheriff to discuss school security plans

By Andrew Lamparski
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4uI9_0g58RbGq00

Bosque County schools and law enforcement are joining together to improve school safety plans in the wake of the Uvalde massacre.

At a meeting of Bosque County school district leaders, superintendents met with Bosque County sheriff Trace Hendricks on Tuesday. Hendricks updated community members on the meeting via a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

School leaders discussed how to create a greater level of security for students and staff. Options included school resource officer programs, law enforcement training and "guardian programs" which would arm some school employees.

"Overall, the meeting was a step in the right direction as we work together to provide the highest level of safety possible for our schools," Hendricks wrote.

One of the districts in attendance was Iredell ISD, located in western Bosque County and with just over 140 students. Superintendent Ben Eubanks said the tragedy in Uvalde served as a reminder of the importance of being prepared.

“We’re gonna do everything in our power proactively and reactively, if a situation should occur, to keep them as safe as we can,” Eubanks said.

Iredell ISD has had its own guardian program for three years now. Eubanks said the program requires an intensive training process for armed school employees.

"It's a systematic process and a plan that we feel is the best way to protect our students and staff," he said.

Such guardian programs have garnered controversy in school safety discussions. In a recent survey from the Texas American Federation of Teachers, 77 percent of school employees responded that they did not want to be armed at school.

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Inmate transportation program to restart Monday with changes

Leon County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says inmate transportation will restart Monday, June 13th. TDCJ paused the program after Gonzalo Lopez escaped during a trip from Gatesville to Huntsville on May 24th. His escape resulted in the murder of five people who were members of a family from Tomball.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Bosque County, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Bosque County, TX
fox44news.com

New Waco ISD Principals & Deans announced

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Independent School District announced five new principals and deans Thursday afternoon. The new principals are Cary Detlefsen, Pedro Hernandez, Sharina Hubbard, Erin Lange, and Matthew Rambo. Cari Detlefsen will be the principal at Mountainview Elementary. She comes to Waco ISD from West ISD. She...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with threatening jailers after flooding cell

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A man who was facing a misdemeanor marijuana charge now faces felony charges following a disturbance at the Killeen City Jail. 19-year-old Kentrell Knight Brady, of Jarrell, was initially arrested around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in Killeen. Brady was a passenger...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#Superintendents#School Safety#Isd
ABC Big 2 News

Attorney asks judge to reconsider Garcia sentence

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today defense attorney Michael McLeaish filed a motion asking Judge Denn Whalen to reconsider Angelica Garcia’s 40-year prison sentence. On Thursday Garcia was sentenced by a jury to 20 years in prison on each count of intoxication manslaughter for the 2019 deaths of 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya Coy; the maxim […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KWTX

Killeen: Woman found dead in hotel room, 1 in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating after a 51-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room, a man also in the room was taken into custody. Around 11:20 Friday night, officers were called to the 2700 block of E Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Officers found a man and woman inside a hotel room.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Police: Drunk driver fails to yield, hits motorcycle sending two to hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcycle with two occupants was hit by a driver under the influence who failed to yield Friday night in Killeen, according to police. Killeen Police say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd when a black Mercedes was attempting to turn onto Stringer Street and failed to yield right of way around 9:30 p.m.
KILLEEN, TX
WFAA

Texas parents charged in infant daughter's death, says sheriff's office

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Two parents have been arrested and charged with murder after their infant daughter died in March, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies were sent to a house on Lone Elm Road about reports of a child who was not breathing. When they arrived, they saw a female infant child being loaded into an ambulance and emergency medical personnel were performing CPR on her.
fox44news.com

Killeen teen held after automatic weapon found

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen police report that a routine traffic stop became somewhat less than routine when a fully automatic weapon was found. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:01 p.m. Monday on a white Chevy Impala for a traffic violation at the intersection of Farhills Drive and Bermuda Drive.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way I-35 crash: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple police are investigating a wrong-way crash that left one dead and injured a mother and her three sons late Friday, police said. The accident occurred on northbound I-35 near exit 297 just about 9 p.m. Friday. The four who were injured were taken to Baylor...
TEMPLE, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy