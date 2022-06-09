Clemson ‘could be a major option’ for standout Peach State signal-caller - 2025 QB Antwann Hill talks trip to Tiger Town for Swinney Camp

Among the standout signal-callers who had the chance to showcase their talent on the first day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Wednesday, June 1, was Antwann Hill – a 6-foot-5, 210-pound rising sophomore quarterback from Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga.

“I really enjoyed the camp, it was nice and organized,” Hill told The Clemson Insider, “and the highlight of the day was routes on air where I really could show the coaches that I can be really accurate with the ball.”

Hill, a class of 2025 prospect who holds several ACC and SEC offers already, had the opportunity to work and talk with Tigers offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter during the Swinney Camp.

“He was just telling me little things that I can work on to better my game,” Hill said, “and how they take their recruiting process very slow but overall he loved seeing what I could do in person and he is excited to get me back up there.”

Streeter made a great impression on Hill, both as a coach and person.

“I love Coach Streeter’s passion for teaching QBs the right mechanics and drops for specific routes,” Hill said, “and just how he carries himself as a person. Just a cool person in general.”

June 1 wasn’t Hill’s first time on Clemson’s campus, as he traveled to Tiger Town when he was younger with his uncle, Trey Hill, on a recruiting visit when the former four-star offensive lineman from Houston County High was being recruited by the Tigers.

Trey went on to play at Georgia from 2018-20 before being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I’ve been there once when my uncle Trey Hill had to go up there,” Antwann said, “but I was a little kid running around then but now I’m just soaking it all in.”

This time around, last week, Antwann made the trip to Clemson with his mom and dad.

“They enjoyed it,” he said. “It was their first time on campus, and they loved the hospitality the Clemson staff gave them.”

Along with Clemson, schools such as Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Oregon are showing interest in Hill, who has hauled in early offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Louisville and others.

Receiving an offer from Clemson in the future – and having the chance to follow in the footsteps of Clemson quarterbacks past and present like Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson and D.J. Uiagalelei –b would be a huge deal for Hill.

“It would mean everything,” he said. “It would be another opportunity opening for down the road, and as long as me and the coaches’ relationships keep building, they could be a major option for me because how they make QBs like Trevor, Deshaun, and now trying to make DJ look is just amazing. They’re a QB school that’s going to develop you.”

Hill also camped at Tennessee on June 4 and has other trips scheduled to UCF (June 18) and Georgia (June 25).

