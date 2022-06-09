ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Happenings at the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

By Thomas Waller
 3 days ago
The Couture show floor at the Wynn. Courtesy

Once again, the jewelry and watch community descends on Las Vegas for the Couture jewelry show — the U.S.’s preeminent trade show for fine and high jewelry and timepieces.

While the 2021 edition was pushed to August, a reaction to the early stages of the U.S. reopening after the global shutdown due to COVID-19, 2022 sees the show return its pre-pandemic timetable, showing from June 8 to 12 at the Wynn.

The Couture jewelry show will host around 325 exhibitors, with a full reveal of the Wynn’s new event space, which allows the majority of the jewelry and timepiece brands to exhibit in one primary ballroom, Cristal, while some brands opt to exhibit in private ballrooms and villas. The space was used for last summer’s show, but due to travel restrictions many in the community — buyers, press and executives — were unable to attend, so the 2022 show is being deemed Couture’s “big reveal.”

Continuing from last year, the show will have a preview night on Wednesday, June 8. According to executives, while designers and brands may still be putting the finishing touches on their salon spaces, the preview gives retail and media partners the opportunity to get a sneak peek of collections while also familiarizing themselves with the new show floor layout.

The show is partnering with the Italian Trade Agency to showcase the breathtaking work of Italian designers and brands during The Extraordinary Italian Jewelry Apertivo on Friday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Cristal Terrace and Foyer.

Legendary emerald mine Muzo will debut a new collaboration at the show with well-known contemporary jeweler Stephen Webster, along with capsule collections from designers including Katherine Jetter, Pamela Love, Ondyn, Robinson Pelham, Venyx and more.

Couture 2022 will spotlight platinum with the reveal of several exclusive pieces created in the white metal. The Platinum Guild International partnered with the show to identify headlining designers who are traditionally known for their work in yellow and rose gold, and challenged them to interpret their signature styles in the naturally white metal. The designers selected for the program are Brent Neale, Harwell Godfrey, Retrouvai, Spinelli Kilcollin, Stephen Webster, Suzanne Kalan, Walters Faith and Zoë Chicco.

As always, the show will go out with a bang on Saturday with The Couture Design Awards, a highlight of the show every year. That same evening, Meet the Jewelers is hosting a Meet the Winners media event to capture footage of the celebration and interview the winners in each of the design categories.

