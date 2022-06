In our last conversation with Luke, we heard about his travels in the south-eastern part of the state, visiting the bluffs of the Mississippi River and experiencing the Driftless region unsullied by the receding glaciers that carved the rest of Minnesota's topography. This week, Luke headed to the southwestern part of the state and began his journey northward up into the Minnesota River Valley. Parks Luke visited since the last installment of Just a Day in the Park include: Forestville Mystery Cave, Beaver Creek Valley, Highland Woods, Lake Shetek, Camden, Split Rock Creek, Blue Mounds, Flandrau, and Ft. Ridgley.

