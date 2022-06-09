ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The Radiance by Couture to Debut at the 2022 Show

By Thomas Waller
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gW1l4_0g58PRSs00
Creations from the 13 designers in The Radiance by Couture program. STARRDIGITAL.COM

The Radiance by Couture — a showcase of capsule collections created by 13 designers featuring De Beers’ Code of Origin Diamonds — is debuting at the 2022 Couture show.

This initiative is the culmination of the inaugural mentorship program of Couture’s Diversity Action Council and was created in partnership with De Beers, which provided each of the BIPOC designers with Code of Origin diamonds and a budget for production costs.

“When we met the designers last year, they had been selected by Couture and already been on the program for 12 months,” said Sally Morrison, director of public relations for natural diamonds at De Beers Group. “I was immediately struck by their energy and enthusiasm, their curiosity about materials and their origin story, and all these things really inspired us to figure out a way to be part of this program.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgvCq_0g58PRSs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zguH3_0g58PRSs00

The 13 Radiant Designers whose work makes up The Radiance by Couture are: Angely Martinez, Ashley Thorne (A.M. Thorne), Jules Kim (Bijules), Kassandra Gordon (KLG Jewellery), Khadijah Fulton (White/Space Jewelry), Lola Fenhirst, Lorraine West, Maggi Simpkins, Melanie Eddy, Olivia Shih, Sara Bautista, Viviana Langhoff and Zulaikha Aziz (Mazahri). The DAC Mentors are: Erin O’Donnell (Couture), Elizabeth Bonanno (The EAB Project), Fernando Jorge, Floriana Annibali, Jennifer Maxwell (Leigh Maxwell), Joel Cheatwood (Gems & Tonic), Julez Bryant, Lauren Godfrey (Harwell Godfrey), Megan Aoki, Monica Stephenson (Anza), Pamela Love, Polly Wales, Prerna Sethi (Sethi Couture), Stephen Webster and Zoë Chicco.

While conceptualizing and creating their Code of Origin diamond capsules, the designers were briefed by multiple teams within the De Beers organization on provenance, traceability and social and environmental responsibility, including the Building Forever, pipeline integrity and offshore mining teams. All these areas together support Code of Origin.

De Beers Group established a production budget of $10,000 per designer to cover everything except the diamonds — models, CAD, production, precious metals and more. They set up individual sessions with a diamond specialist, “to really think through what kind of sizes, shapes and qualities made sense for their design vision, and served as a kind of “Diamonds 101” especially for those who had not worked with diamonds before,” Morrison said.

“What was so compelling about the ethos of this program is that it aims to be holistic and give mentorship, training and 360 support to each participant in all areas of the business. For this project, we tried to follow that approach and beyond the materials, we built in a lot of briefings, education and coaching.”

She continued, “It takes time. Our aim is for all the participants to come out of this year with a great sample set to present to the market, but as importantly, the information and confidence to power that sample set into a sustainable business.”

The DAC was formed in the summer of 2020 to create a catalyst for addressing the issues of systemic and institutionalized racism, which have contributed to the lack of diversity within the fine jewelry industry. Through demonstrated leadership, as well as collaboration with its community, the DAC’s mission is to contribute to the creation of a more diverse, inclusive and equitable industry through the implementation of programs and initiatives that promote and support Black, Indigenous people of color within all facets of the jewelry ecosystem. It is made up of retailers, designers, press and industry insiders from the jewelry and timepiece community, as well as members of the internal Couture team.

“We are honored to partner with De Beers to provide a platform for these 13 talented designers,” said Gannon Brousseau, Couture director and EVP, Emerald. “It has been so enriching engaging with the designers and watching their businesses flourish and evolve over the last 18 months. These capsule collection launches are certain to add a high level of excitement to our event and we are delighted to welcome these designers to our community.”

A key focus of the DAC has been its inaugural mentorship program. In January 2021, designers from the BIPOC community were paired with designers and industry insiders from the Couture community for one-on-one mentorship that included ongoing guidance, resource sharing and support. The DAC augmented the contributions of the mentors through weekly or biweekly education sessions with experts in a variety of fields, including brand development, business fundamentals, financial guidance and ethical gem purchasing.

“After we began to engage with the mentees, we were so impressed with their vast areas of interest,” explains Eric Ford, Precious Jewelry Buyer of Neiman Marcus and head of the DAC. “We very quickly began to offer education sessions that allowed us to expand upon the expertise of their individual mentors. In hosting these weekly “clinics” on topics ranging from insurance to establishing brand identity, to complex financial questions such as when to get an investor and when to get a factor, a strong sense of community among the mentees began to emerge and became a central tenet of the group. I don’t think any of us realized how frequently designers, and especially largely disenfranchised BIPOC designers, feel as if they’re operating in a silo. It was truly incredible witnessing these bonds form and strengthen and to watch these women offer one another advice, support and encouragement. They continue to lift one another up and their connection to one another in inspiring.”

In developing our mentorship program, “we wanted to ensure that the parameters we established first and foremost benefited the specific needs of the participating designers,” Ford said. “Within the application process, we sought feedback from the applicants so that we could thoughtfully pair them with a mentor who was uniquely positioned to meet their needs. It is a key focus of the DAC to not only promote and support BIPOC talent, but to amplify their voices and provide resources based on success metrics determined by and for BIPOC to directly address the barrier to entry in the jewelry industry.”

Ford explained that because they really wanted the metrics for success for the program to be determined by the designers themselves, the DAC asked them a host of questions in the application process to determine their exact needs and goals. “After that, it was a matter of matching up the skill sets and personalities of our pool of prospective mentors with the appropriate mentee. One of the questions we asked, which proved to be extremely insightful, was who their top three dream mentors were. Understanding this archetype, in many cases, allowed us to pair them with the right person,” he said.

The highly anticipated capsule collections will be revealed in a salon in the show’s main show floor, with each being available commercially, providing retailers a unique opportunity to support mentorship program and foster new talent.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch’s Ad Campaign for Its Iconic Miller Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney is starring in Tory Burch’s new digital advertising campaign for the iconic Miller sandals. As reported, the 24-year-old actress was tapped as Burch’s ambassador for the brand’s handbags and shoes in April.  More from WWDBackstage at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Fall 2019 Fashion Trends From the Runway In the new campaign entitled “Show Me Your Millers,” Sweeney wears the brand’s iconic, cult-favorite Miller sandals. First designed in the early Aughts, the Miller sandals are shown on Sweeney as she hits the road in a baby-blue vintage convertible....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Bulgari unveiled its latest high jewelry collection on Monday night at a gala event in Paris that involved thousands of exotic plants and flowers, hundreds of emeralds, a clutch of glamorous ambassadors — and three NFTs, billed as a first in the space. Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra, Vincent Cassel and Adèle Exarchopoulos were among the VIPs who filed into the Italian Embassy for the unveiling of Eden the Garden of Wonders, the Roman jeweler’s largest high jewelry collection to date, inspired by nature.More from WWDInside the New Bulgari Hotel in ParisDonald Trump Visits Louis...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Naomi Campbell Time Travels for Self-Portrait’s Debut Handbag Campaign

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Han Chong is nostalgic for the ’90s, and has used the decade as inspiration for the debut Self-Portrait handbag campaign. He tapped a catwalk fixture from the era — Naomi Campbell — to star in the campaign, which features Brandy and Monica’s 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine.”More from WWDBackstage at Balmain RTW Spring 2022Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis x H.E.R. Spring 2020Self-Portrait RTW Fall 2020 The campaign is called The Bow is Mine, and Campbell is pictured (and filmed) discussing her prim, angular bag and insisting “the bow is mine.” Directed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiance#High Fashion#Bipoc#De Beers Group#White Space Jewelry#Eab Project
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Delivers California Style in Chunky Sneakers With Pops of Neon Pink for Dior Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jaden Smith was one of many celebrities and social media stars to attend the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Venice, Calif., last night. Smith donned the new collection, making it his own. The fashionable social media star wore a pair of white and black rounded shades, hiding his face from the camera’s glare. Beneath a large blue quilted Dior puffer, Smith wore a white button-up with a sharp black tie. The New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Edgy Plunging Dress & Platform Heels for Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Priyanka Chopra brought star power to the red carpet while attending the Bulgari Gala in Paris. The actress attended the occasion with numerous stars and Bulgari ambassadors, including Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. While attending the occasion, the “Quantico” star left her hotel and arrived in a gleaming bronze gown. The piece featured a draped long skirt and plunging waist-length neckline. complete with long sleeves. Covering the dress were deep bronze sequins that glittered and gleamed as they caught the light. Chopra’s look was finished with a diamond statement necklace, which was shaped like a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Zendaya Wears Vintage Bob Mackie at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya has had another memorable red carpet moment. The Emmy-winning actress made her latest striking fashion moment at Wednesday night’s Time 100 Gala in New York, where she walked the red carpet wearing a vintage Bob Mackie gown. Zendaya’s gown came from Mackie’s fall 1998 collection and consisted of panels in varying shades of teal, turquoise and black and a pointed bustier top. The look was styled by Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jill Biden Makes First Lady Debut on ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover in Elegant Dresses & Classic Heels

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Jill Biden has landed her second major fashion magazine cover in under a year, as the newest covergirl for Harpers Bazaar’s June/July 2022 issue — which also marks the first time in the magazine’s history that a first lady has appeared on its cover. The fashion within her Philadelphia-set editorial is sharp and streamlined — but from Biden, we’d expect nothing less. The first lady’s primary cover features her in a navy skirt suit by Ralph Lauren, which includes a knee-length skirt and fitted blazer with a cowl neckline. Accessorizing her attire are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue

Pixie Lott’s Schiaparelli Couture Wedding Gown Felt Like “A Dream Come True”

Pop singer Pixie Lott and model and designer Oliver Cheshire always knew they wanted to enjoy a long engagement. But when Oliver surprised Pixie by getting down on one knee outside St Paul’s Cathedral in 2016, neither of them thought it would be six years before they eventually made it down the aisle. “We had no idea the pandemic was around the corner,” says Pixie, who fell for the model after they met at a Vivienne Westwood party during London Fashion Week and swapped BBM Messenger pins. “We moved the date three times in total – it felt like it was never going to happen.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Tom Ford at ‘Halftime’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her upcoming documentary with a bold fashion moment. The music and fashion icon attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime,” Wednesday night during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival looking to her signature standout style.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a Tom Ford formfitting gown that consisted of sheer cutouts. She paired the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 60-plus-carat teardrop earrings and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Design Theory: How Blackpink Favorite Nana Jacqueline Found Success in Femininity and Romance

Click here to read the full article. Nana Jacqueline is looking to be the next go-to brand for fashion It-girls. Exuding an aura of romance and allure, the Los Angeles-based brand has caught the attention of some of the biggest style stars, including Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande and Blackpink members Rosé, Jennie and Lisa.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS Created by a best friend duo of Jacqueline Zhang and Nana Li, Nana Jacqueline’s wide array of clothes is a show of glittery pastels, jewel-encrusted detailing,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Eye

Marc Jacobs Honors Futura at the Free Arts NYC Benefit. Julia Fox, Richie Shazam and more turned out at the annual arts benefit, where Marc Jacobs presented Futura…. S.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize Win at The Standard London. The British menswear designer hosted an intimate reception for his close friends...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Ones to Watch: 6 Brands in the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show’s Design Atelier

Each year the Couture jewelry show welcomes a mix of new brands into the fold, helping to link them up with the creatives, buyers and executives who walk the Las Vegas show. The 2022 edition is no exception, once again shining a light on some newer talents as well as brands just new to the trade show. Here WWD aims a spotlight on six brands in the freshman class of 2022 Design Atelier, the show’s incubator for fresh jewelry talent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWD

The Standout Fashion Moments From the Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Time 100 Gala saw many of today’s biggest celebrities come together Wednesday night to celebrate the magazine’s recent Most Influential People List with an array of standout fashion moments. Zendaya, who made Time’s list and was one of five of the magazine’s cover stars, brought her signature high-fashion style to the red carpet wearing a vintage Bob Mackie 1998 gown that featured panels in varying shades of teal, turquoise and black. She paired the look with Bulgari High Jewelry.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaCarolina Herrera Resort 2023Photos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis'...
WWD

Amazon Luxury Stores to Make Its European Debut With Kristen McMenamy

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Amazon Fashion Luxury Stores is taking a long-awaited leap into Europe, nearly two years after launching the concept in the U.S. An announcement is expected on June 8.More from WWDChristopher Kane RTW Fall 2022The Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourElie Saab RTW Spring 2022 The retail brand, which was originally set to make its European debut last November, according to industry sources, will come to market with a roster of names including Christopher Kane, Dundas, Elie Saab, Mira Mikati, Boglioli and Altuzarra, many of which already sell on the U.S. version...
BUSINESS
WWD

Givenchy Women’s Pre-Spring 2023

You can’t blame Matthew Williams for being a bit stir crazy. For most of his tenure at Givenchy, he has unveiled collections at the brand’s showroom on Avenue Montaigne. Spectacular salons though they are, culminating with a view of the Eiffel Tower poking out above the canopy of plane trees level with the third-floor terrace, nothing beats the adrenaline of a runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway Shows Us She's Mastered the Oversized Blazer Trend

Anne Hathaway has proved she can just as easily dazzle the Cannes Film Festival red carpet as she can the New York City streets. The Armageddon Time star gave us a master class in casual city dressing yesterday, when she stepped out in Manhattan looking comfortable and elegant—and showing off one of the biggest trends of the year: the oversized blazer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy