BOSTON (AP) — He stomped his feet, waved his arms, flexed his muscles and talked back to the crowd. And Stephen Curry also made baskets. Plenty of those, too. In a demonstrative and dominating performance that was one of the best of his postseason career, Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, sending the series back to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO