ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV tonight: a magnetic Colin Firth gears up for the finale of The Staircase

By Henry Wong, Danielle De Wolfe, Hollie Richardson and Jack Seale
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVyCx_0g58PBaU00

The Staircase
9pm, Sky Atlantic

Amid many controversies (claims that it irresponsibly blurs the truth; killer-owl storylines), the magnetic performances in this drama shouldn’t be overlooked: Colin Firth’s hypnotic turn as Michael Peterson and Odessa Young, in particular, are standouts. In tonight’s finale, we learn their fates after Peterson’s appeal, and later hearing. The bigger question left to answer – the one that’s haunted the entire series – is whether any family can endure such scrutiny? Henry Wong

Sarah Beeny’s Little House, Big Plans
8pm, Channel 4

A Grand Designs for the everyman: property expert Sarah Beeny joins architect Damion Burrows to feed the unrelenting appetite for home renovation content. Hopping between Wiltshire and Bristol, tonight sees a family invested in an inherited property, while a young couple’s pint-sized dream becomes reality. Danielle De Wolfe

Bradford on Duty
9pm, BBC Two

“The northern powerhouse – this was once London outside London … what happened?” asks a police officer in this docuseries, which follows those working on the frontline of the recently announced UK city of culture 2025, hoping to restore its diverse glory. Hollie Richardson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nnkd_0g58PBaU00
Keeping mum … Keeley Hawes in The Midwich Cuckoos. Photograph: Sky/David Appleby

The Midwich Cuckoos
9pm, Sky Max

The satisfyingly silly sci-fi continues, kicking off at a town hall meeting weeks after the blackout. Understandably, everybody is freaking out over the mass pregnancies – especially the woman who admits to a years-long sex drought. They agree not to talk about what has happened to anyone outside Midwich. HR

Big Boys
10pm, Channel 4

“The Harvester in Watford seemed like a safe space to come out … ” As this wonderful comedy-drama concludes (we want more!) with a double bill, will Jack finally tell his mum that he is gay over the all-you-can-eat salad bar? Meanwhile, Danny is at breaking point when he visits his grandma in a nursing home. HR

The Flight Attendant
10pm, Sky Max

She’s back! A cameo reappearance from Michelle Gomez as the knife-wielding Miranda ignites a pacy episode of the eccentric thriller. Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) has gone to Iceland by mistake and is immediately beset by North Korean assassins; back home, her friends frantically try to remember YouTube tips for escaping a hostage situation. Jack Seale

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Odessa Young
Person
Michelle Gomez
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Keeley Hawes
Person
Sarah Beeny
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Popculture

TV Comedy Renewed for Seasons 8 and 9

TV viewers can be guaranteed more laughs, because a popular comedy series is coming back for more episodes! The British comedy anthology Inside No. 9 has been renewed for not one, but two more seasons. BBC confirmed the Season 8 and Season 9 renewal news on June 1, just after Inside No. 9 aired its Season 7 finale. The two season order will bring fans 12 new episodes, bringing the total episode count of the series up to 43.
TV SERIES
E! News

Sophie Turner Goes Into Speech Mode in This The Staircase Finale Sneak Peek

Watch: Sophie Turner in The Staircase Exclusive Peek. It turns out not everybody loves a speech. Margaret Ratliff (Sophie Turner) attempts to lighten the mood with some encouraging words the night before her father Michael Peterson's (Colin Firth) retrial hearing for the murder of his wife Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette) in this exclusive clip from the June 9 finale of HBO Max's The Staircase.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Big Boys#Little House#Channel 4 A Grand Designs#Bristol#The Midwich Cuckoos#Sky David Appleby
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Martin: The Reunion' Sets June Premiere on BET+

The special Martin: the Reunion, which reunites the members of the cast of the 90s Fox sitcom, now has a date for when it will become available for streaming on the premium service BET+. According to an exclusive report by Variety, BET+ is announcing this Wednesday, May 25, several premiere dates for this Summer, with Martin: the Reunion being included. This special will see reunited on the original set Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to talk about their experience in making five seasons of the Fox show.
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

310K+
Followers
77K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy