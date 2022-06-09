TV tonight: a magnetic Colin Firth gears up for the finale of The Staircase

The Staircase

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Amid many controversies (claims that it irresponsibly blurs the truth; killer-owl storylines), the magnetic performances in this drama shouldn’t be overlooked: Colin Firth’s hypnotic turn as Michael Peterson and Odessa Young, in particular, are standouts. In tonight’s finale, we learn their fates after Peterson’s appeal, and later hearing. The bigger question left to answer – the one that’s haunted the entire series – is whether any family can endure such scrutiny? Henry Wong

Sarah Beeny’s Little House, Big Plans

8pm, Channel 4

A Grand Designs for the everyman: property expert Sarah Beeny joins architect Damion Burrows to feed the unrelenting appetite for home renovation content. Hopping between Wiltshire and Bristol, tonight sees a family invested in an inherited property, while a young couple’s pint-sized dream becomes reality. Danielle De Wolfe

Bradford on Duty

9pm, BBC Two

“The northern powerhouse – this was once London outside London … what happened?” asks a police officer in this docuseries, which follows those working on the frontline of the recently announced UK city of culture 2025, hoping to restore its diverse glory. Hollie Richardson

Keeping mum … Keeley Hawes in The Midwich Cuckoos. Photograph: Sky/David Appleby

The Midwich Cuckoos

9pm, Sky Max

The satisfyingly silly sci-fi continues, kicking off at a town hall meeting weeks after the blackout. Understandably, everybody is freaking out over the mass pregnancies – especially the woman who admits to a years-long sex drought. They agree not to talk about what has happened to anyone outside Midwich. HR

Big Boys

10pm, Channel 4

“The Harvester in Watford seemed like a safe space to come out … ” As this wonderful comedy-drama concludes (we want more!) with a double bill, will Jack finally tell his mum that he is gay over the all-you-can-eat salad bar? Meanwhile, Danny is at breaking point when he visits his grandma in a nursing home. HR

The Flight Attendant

10pm, Sky Max

She’s back! A cameo reappearance from Michelle Gomez as the knife-wielding Miranda ignites a pacy episode of the eccentric thriller. Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) has gone to Iceland by mistake and is immediately beset by North Korean assassins; back home, her friends frantically try to remember YouTube tips for escaping a hostage situation. Jack Seale