Cajun food fest, dance music among highlights of Thursday’s Riverfest events

A Cajun food fest and a concert by the Floozies headline Thursday night at Riverfest.

A Cajun-themed meal will be available for $10 at the food fest at Century II Exhibition Hall and Kennedy Plaza. The meal will include chicken etoufee, red beans and sausage served over rice, and homemade bread pudding topped with a bourbon custard sauce. The event is from 5-8:30 p.m.

Tommy Newport and In**n Trubl will open for the Floozies, a dance and electronic music duo. The concert starts at 5 p.m. on the stage at Kennedy Plaza.

Most events and activities can be attended with the purchase of a Riverfest button. There are additional costs for helicopter rides, food and carnival ride tickets. Buttons can be purchased at the festival gates or at any local QuikTrip.

Because water in the river is moving quickly, activities on the water have been canceled for now. This includes Wagonmaster River Tours.

Here are other events happening Thursday: