Cajun food fest, dance music among highlights of Thursday’s Riverfest events
A Cajun food fest and a concert by the Floozies headline Thursday night at Riverfest.
A Cajun-themed meal will be available for $10 at the food fest at Century II Exhibition Hall and Kennedy Plaza. The meal will include chicken etoufee, red beans and sausage served over rice, and homemade bread pudding topped with a bourbon custard sauce. The event is from 5-8:30 p.m.
Tommy Newport and In**n Trubl will open for the Floozies, a dance and electronic music duo. The concert starts at 5 p.m. on the stage at Kennedy Plaza.
Most events and activities can be attended with the purchase of a Riverfest button. There are additional costs for helicopter rides, food and carnival ride tickets. Buttons can be purchased at the festival gates or at any local QuikTrip.
Because water in the river is moving quickly, activities on the water have been canceled for now. This includes Wagonmaster River Tours.
Here are other events happening Thursday:
Food Court and Beer Garden, 11 a.m. The food court is on the east side of Century II. Stand-alone food vendors will also be at the Kids’ Corner. Food can be purchased with tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the food court and are $1 a piece.
Kids’ Corner, 5-10 p.m. Kids can participate in events hosted by Levi Harris - Twisted Fun Balloon Twisting, Meet & Greet Wichita Princesses and more. Event schedules vary by day. Check out the Kids’ Corner page on the Riverfest website for more details. Kids’ Corner is in A. Price Woodard Park, 401 E. Douglas Ave.
Helicopter rides, 5-9 p.m. Admission is $40 per person with a Riverfest button. Only cash is accepted for admission. Takeoff is from McLean and Douglas.
Touch a Truck, 5-8:30 p.m. This event is on Main Street from Douglas to Waterman. Kids will have an opportunity to climb onto trucks, big rigs and emergency vehicles.
Startup Grind Fireside Chat with Adam and Jessie Hartke, 5:30-8 p.m. at 245 N. Waco. The presentation will detail the Hartkes’ journeys in the music industry. It will be moderated by Jacob Wayman of the Wayman Consulting Group. Admission is $15 for students with a school ID, $15 for anyone with a Riverfest button and $20 for anyone without a Riverfest button. Get details and buy tickets here.
Carnival, 6-11 p.m. The carnival is at 511 S. Water. A large Ferris Wheel, kiddie rides and rides for older kids will be available. Admission to the carnival is $3 for those who do not have a Riverfest button. Tickets to ride rides will need to be purchased on site.
