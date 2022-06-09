ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Cajun food fest, dance music among highlights of Thursday’s Riverfest events

By Emmie Boese
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

A Cajun food fest and a concert by the Floozies headline Thursday night at Riverfest.

A Cajun-themed meal will be available for $10 at the food fest at Century II Exhibition Hall and Kennedy Plaza. The meal will include chicken etoufee, red beans and sausage served over rice, and homemade bread pudding topped with a bourbon custard sauce. The event is from 5-8:30 p.m.

Tommy Newport and In**n Trubl will open for the Floozies, a dance and electronic music duo. The concert starts at 5 p.m. on the stage at Kennedy Plaza.

Most events and activities can be attended with the purchase of a Riverfest button. There are additional costs for helicopter rides, food and carnival ride tickets. Buttons can be purchased at the festival gates or at any local QuikTrip.

Because water in the river is moving quickly, activities on the water have been canceled for now. This includes Wagonmaster River Tours.

Here are other events happening Thursday:

  • Food Court and Beer Garden, 11 a.m. The food court is on the east side of Century II. Stand-alone food vendors will also be at the Kids’ Corner. Food can be purchased with tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the food court and are $1 a piece.

  • Kids’ Corner, 5-10 p.m. Kids can participate in events hosted by Levi Harris - Twisted Fun Balloon Twisting, Meet & Greet Wichita Princesses and more. Event schedules vary by day. Check out the Kids’ Corner page on the Riverfest website for more details. Kids’ Corner is in A. Price Woodard Park, 401 E. Douglas Ave.

  • Helicopter rides, 5-9 p.m. Admission is $40 per person with a Riverfest button. Only cash is accepted for admission. Takeoff is from McLean and Douglas.

  • Touch a Truck, 5-8:30 p.m. This event is on Main Street from Douglas to Waterman. Kids will have an opportunity to climb onto trucks, big rigs and emergency vehicles.

  • Startup Grind Fireside Chat with Adam and Jessie Hartke, 5:30-8 p.m. at 245 N. Waco. The presentation will detail the Hartkes’ journeys in the music industry. It will be moderated by Jacob Wayman of the Wayman Consulting Group. Admission is $15 for students with a school ID, $15 for anyone with a Riverfest button and $20 for anyone without a Riverfest button. Get details and buy tickets here.

  • Carnival, 6-11 p.m. The carnival is at 511 S. Water. A large Ferris Wheel, kiddie rides and rides for older kids will be available. Admission to the carnival is $3 for those who do not have a Riverfest button. Tickets to ride rides will need to be purchased on site.

Comments / 0

Related
ksal.com

36th Jam Kicks Off 46th River Festival

A large crowd gathered in Salina’s Oakdale Park Thursday to be a part of the official opening event of the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival. The 36th SM Hanson Festival Jam officially started the 46th annual party in the park. The Jam wasn’t scheduled to start until 6:00. But...
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rice, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Wichita, KS
Society
Emporia gazette.com

2nd annual Pride celebration starts Friday

The Emporia community will celebrate Pride with a full weekend of events Friday and Saturday. The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, with Pride Live, a music festival hosted by Emporia High School’s GSA and Emporia First Friday, at Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street. The celebrations continue Saturday with a Drag Brunch hosted by EHS GSA and the Union Street Social, with a smaller, more intimate drag performance, according to Orion Turner, the Pride event coordinator. The brunch will be held at the restaurant, located at 225 E. Sixth Ave.
EMPORIA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

An afternoon at the Wichita Riverfest food court food

My first visit to the food court at the Wichita River Festival was a light one when it came to food. I wanted to return with some friends to get a more extensive look at the food. When I say look, though, I really mean eat a bunch of food.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Electronic Music#Carnival Rides#Music Industry#Cajun#Trubl#Quiktrip#Food Court
Hutch Post

Jillian's Italian Grill to close

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jillian's Italian Grill will be closing this month. In a letter to patrons sent out Saturday, Jill Juhnke, Devin Storm and Lauren Taylor said, "After 13 years of committed operation, a combination of factors brought about the timing of this decision. Personal goals, rising food costs, labor shortages, ongoing facility and equipment challenges accumulate and erode the ability to deliver services to our highest standards. A cornerstone of our business has always been to uphold and offer a unique and truly one of a kind experience for our guests and we feel proud of what we have offered our community in the time we have been open. However continuing in this state would compromise those values."
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (June 10-12)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts | Food Truck Schedule. What’s...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

PRIDE FEST set for June 17-18 in Salina

North Central Kansas Pride is hosting PRIDE FEST: Legends 2022 in Salina June 17 and 18. The public is invited to start the free family weekend on June 17 at the corner of N. Santa Fe Avenue and W. Ash Street. A block party hosted by MX Lucky is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and include drag show performances, games, karaoke, and so much more.
SALINA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
299
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy