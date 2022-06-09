Lyon makes Bradley University Dean’s List

Susie Keffer, a life-long resident of Montgomery County, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the age of 61. She is survived by her mother and three brothers. Susie was born Feb. 10, 1961, at Crawfordsville, to Meredith and Donis (Donnie) Keffer. She graduated from Purdue University in 1983 and worked for AT&T for many years and received several sales awards. She was a lover of the life out west, as she spent multiple years in Montana and Nebraska working on various cattle operations after graduating from Purdue University.
Debra Anne (Flint) Arnold, 64, of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday, June 9, 202, at home. She was born Aug. 9, 1957, at Crawfordsville, to Harland Eugene and Joyce Anne (Redden) Flint. Debra graduated from Southmont High School in 1975 and married the love of her life, Anthony “Tony” Arnold on...
WASHINGTON — Montgomery County was well represented down in Washington at Country Oaks Golf Club on Thursday at the IHSAA Boys Golf Regional. After capturing the sectional title at Attica last weekend Southmont another appearance at the Regional. The Mounties were joined by Crawfordsville who took qualified with a third place finish of their own. Against the toughest competition of the season both county teams saw their successful seasons come to an end as CHS shot a season-best 342 while the Mounties ended the day with a 371.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a school, a fire station and other buildings, the National Weather Service said Thursday. An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph (160.9 kilometers per hour) struck near the Rush County...
The annual Strawberry Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. today on the grounds of Lane Place with a variety of live entertainment, food stands, arts and craft vendors and children’s activities. The three-day festival also includes a 5K run, softball and tennis tournaments as well as tractor and car...
Jack Bannon Smith Jr., 73, of Crawfordsville died June 3, 2022, at his nursing home residence. He was born Aug. 15, 1948, at Crawfordsville, to Jack and Jean (Lowe) Smith. Mr. Smith served in the United States Marine Corp. and was a decorated Vietnam veteran. He is survived by three...
• Prowler in the 300 block of North Walnut Street — 2:42 a.m. • Juvenile complaint in the 1400 block of Payton Street — 10:15 a.m. • Property damage crash at East Franklin and South Washington streets — 11:05 a.m. • Animal bite in the 300 block...
A Crawfordsville woman was arrested on drug charges after crashing a vehicle into a home Thursday. Indiana State Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded at just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a crash on U.S. 136 just west of C.R. 300S. A preliminary investigation by ISP revealed...
Comments / 0