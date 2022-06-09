Lyon makes Bradley University Dean’s List

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County was well represented down in Washington at Country Oaks Golf Club on Thursday at the IHSAA Boys Golf Regional. After capturing the sectional title at Attica last weekend Southmont another appearance at the Regional. The Mounties were joined by Crawfordsville who took qualified with a third place finish of their own. Against the toughest competition of the season both county teams saw their successful seasons come to an end as CHS shot a season-best 342 while the Mounties ended the day with a 371.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO