When Berwyn native Michael Lyons first met his future wife, Lorie, in 1972, he was immediately smitten, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for the Philadelphia Inquirer. However, Lorie, a nursing student who lived in Phoenixville, was already seeing someone. Mike returned to Notre Dame for his senior year, but he kept asking his friends about Lorie. In spring 1973, he got the news he was hoping to hear: Lorie was available.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO