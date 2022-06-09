ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Gas prices posing challenges for ambulance services

By Jessica Guay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmpSb_0g58MfPR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NQ1g_0g58MfPR00
High gas prices impacting EMS crews 02:39

PITTSBURGH — The cost of gas is taking a toll on a vital service used during a medical emergency.

EMS workers never hesitate to get into gear when seconds matter, even during these tough financial times. Responding to a medical emergency has never been so costly for ambulance services.

Ambulance providers that pay for their own fuel are the most impacted by high gas prices. It's already hurting Ross/West View Emergency Medical Services Authority's budget for fuel.

"Our average fuel cost is about $50,000 a year, and we're already approaching that coming into June for this year. So, we'll be very close to a 50 to 75 percent increase in 2022 for our fuel expenses," said Greg Porter, the assistant director of the Ross/West View Emergency Medical Services Authority.

Porter said he and his crew are limiting what they do outside of 911 calls.

"There's certain things that we have to do, like training, truck checks, respond to calls obviously, equipment retrieval, but we are trying to minimize any non-essential runs to minimize the amount of gas we consume unnecessarily," Porter said.

Crews are also using the fuel in their tanks wisely.

"We are trying to limit the amount of time that vehicles sit outside in idle, which sometimes in the summer is difficult because we have things in the vehicles that need to be climate controlled and that's managed by the gasoline or diesel motor," said Porter.

The average gas price in Pennsylvania reached $5.03 for regular gas and $6.19 for diesel gas on Wednesday. Pittsburgh's average reached up to $5 for regular and $6.02 for diesel.

Porter said reimbursements from government insurance providers, like Medicaid and Medicare, do not cover the full cost of sending an ambulance out on a call. On top of that, just because fuel prices are up, you won't see that on your ambulance bill.

Porter said the Ross/West View EMS employees and volunteers will stay driven to help community members during an emergency.

"Certainly, we want them to call 911 if they are having a medical emergency. We're still going to come take care of them. I would just ask that they consider all the things that go into running an organization like this. Our career staff has to report regardless, but think about the volunteers that are driving in here on their own time to help the community," he said.

If they go over budget, they'll shift money from a different budget line item and cut something else. Examples included uniforms or equipment.

Ross/West View EMSA provides services to the municipalities of Ross Township, West View Borough, Millvale Borough, Reserve Township and Ohio Township.

Other local EMS paying for their own fuel told KDKA-TV that they are adjusting as well, while other ambulance providers said their municipality pays for their gas.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battling fire in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Crews are battling a fire in Braddock. Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS units are on the scene for a fire on 7th Street and Cherry Way. Dispatch said the call for the fire came in at 11:50 a.m. Allegheny...
BRADDOCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed after driver crosses center line in Hempfield Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on Humphrey Road in Westmoreland County, authorities said. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Karen Botteicher died Saturday in the crash around 12:30 a.m. in Hempfield Township. The coroner said Botteicher was driving north on Humphrey Road when the driver of a Ford F-350 traveling south crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic and hit Botteicher's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.A cause and manner of death have not been released. The condition of the other driver was not released. Police are investigating the deadly crash. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

High gas prices impact volunteer fire departments

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — As gas prices reach a new high, drivers and first responders are adjusting to afford fuel.Some volunteer fire departments and ambulance services have been forced to cut back on certain things, including driving emergency vehicles for non-emergency reasons.According to AAA, Pennsylvania's average price for regular gas is $4.99 a gallon and diesel is $6.18 per gallon. The average in Pittsburgh is $4.91 for regular and $6 for diesel.The highest gas price KDKA-TV saw on Tuesday was $5.09 for regular and $6.19 for diesel at a gas station in Penn Hills."Just gotta move around, adjust to...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Two homes damaged during fire in Verona

VERONA, Pa. — Two homes are damaged after a fire in Verona. Crews responded to a scene at 412 Penn Street at around 4:10 p.m. One of the roofs on a house caved in because of the fire. Firefighters raised the alarm to a “two-alarm” fire. Allegheny...
VERONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
City
Ohio Township, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
WFMJ.com

PennDOT asking for public input on Mercer Co. bridge rehab, detour set for 2023

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for input on a planned bridge rehabilitation and detour in Mercer County. The bridge, located on Rutledge Road/Valley Road near the border of Jefferson and Delaware townships, approximately one mile north of the intersection with Route 258, is expected to undergo rehabilitation in 2023, however, PennDOT is asking for public input and comments on the project in advance of the work.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Jeeps roll into downtown Butler by the thousands

Downtown Butler was taken over by Jeeps Friday evening for the 11th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival. The Jeeps rolled into downtown Butler from all directions for the Jeep Invasion, as organizers chose to forego the Jeep parade in favor of a standstill event that allowed people to view the Jeeps and meet with their owners — at their own pace.
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Police: Drunk driver hits PennDOT worker in construction zone

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — An alleged drunk driver has left one woman injured after police say he drove into a construction site, hit her and dragged her nearly 30 feet. McKeesport Police Department said they were called for a worker hit by a vehicle at 12:39 a.m. Sunday morning on the Jerome Street Bridge.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport Area property taxes to increase; amount depends on where you live

Taxes will increase for Freeport Area School District residents next school year — but by how much depends on where you live. Those living in Buffalo Township will be hit substantially harder than those in Freeport or South Buffalo. That’s because the formula for the way property taxes are calculated in Butler County, where Buffalo Township is located, differs from that of Armstrong County, where Freeport and South Buffalo are located.
FREEPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Porter
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person killed in head-on crash in Greensburg

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a collision with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction in Greensburg. The coroner’s office of Westmoreland County said that 61-year-old Karen Botteicher was killed after a Ford F-350 crossed the center line and collided with her GMC Envoy.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Paving to disrupt traffic on Routes 819, 981 in Mt. Pleasant area

Motorists driving in the Mt. Pleasant area should be prepared for lane restrictions next week as PennDOT resurfaces routes 819 and 981 in the community. According to PennDOT project manager Rick Cutia, contractor Tresco Paving is expected to work on sections of Route 819 beginning Tuesday, with repairs to the road base. Work on an asphalt leveling course will follow on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
WFMJ.com

FirstEnergy works to restore electricity in Columbiana, Mercer counties

FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power to hundreds of homes and businesses after storms moved through Wednesday night. The hardest-hit county was Columbiana where the utility reported 1,600 outages at around midnight. By 4 a.m. that number had been reduced to 458 in Columbiana County and 164 in Mercer...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Pennsylvania Police rescue stuck deer

A police officer in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, used bolt cutters to release a deer stuck in a chain-link fence on Thursday, June 9, officials said. Officers arrived on the scene in Bridgeville, in the Pittsburgh area, and found the deer with its hind leg woven through a fence on private property. The leg was “more than likely […]
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ambulance Services#Medicare#Medicaid#Ems#Ave
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man found dead in Portersville

PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - State police are searching for answers as they actively investigate a homicide in Butler County. Troopers said Frederick Orr from Columbus, Ohio was found dead on Kelly Road in Portersville early on Saturday morning. His death has been classified as a homicide. However, it's not known how he died and autopsy results are pending.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin resident: stop excessive fireworks

An Irwin resident this week pleaded with borough officials to have the police take action to prevent residents from setting off “excessive fireworks” over the upcoming July 4 holiday. Jennifer Incheck of Melrose Avenue told council this week that the fireworks set off in her Penglyn neighborhood over...
IRWIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 injured in head-on collision on Route 51 in Rostraver

Two people were reported injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash along Route 51 in Rostraver, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. The head-on collision between a van and a pickup truck occurred about 5 a.m. on the highway stretch between Mt. Pleasant and Darr Road, according to Rostraver Central Fire Department.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wtae.com

Port Authority rebrands as Pittsburgh Regional Transit

The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Thursday morning it will now be called the Pittsburgh Regional Transit. In a press conference Thursday, now Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials say the new name and brand "better reflects the services, values, and location of who we are and what we do every day."
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Average Pennsylvania gas price hits $5 a gallon

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gas prices have reached the $5 mark throughout the Pittsburgh region.The Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Burkett Lane and Racetrack Road in North Strabane is $5.09 a gallon for regular fuel. It's not the only spot over $5 across the Pittsburgh region."I'm just shocked, I'm sorry," Linda Garber of Collier Township said Wednesday. People said they are shocked and concerned because their money is going fast. Jim Horvath said he is finding ways to save, such as cutting corners on travel."I got a daughter in Delaware and I travel to Delaware, so I might...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Many Southern Butler County Residents Lose Power

Thousands of residents in southern Butler County are dealing with a power outage. According to West Penn Power, over 11,000 customers mostly in Adams and Forward Townships as well as Mars Borough experienced power loss beginning around 3 p.m. According to a First Energy representative, the cause of the outage...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vehicle that crashed in Squirrel Hill Tunnel was overweight, police say

The driver of an overweight vehicle lost control upon braking in the outbound Squirrel Hill Tunnel Friday, causing it to overturn and block Parkway East traffic for two hours, according to state police. Troopers said Ronell L. Smith, 44, of Pittsburgh, was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck with a semi-trailer...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy