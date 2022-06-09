Padres beat Mets 13-2

The Padres cruised to a 13-2 win over the Mets on Wednesday night. Sean Manaea delivered another quality start, allowing one earned run over 7 innings. But the offense was the story of the game. The Padres scored early and often, notching a run in the first and in the third innings, before blowing things wide open with 5 runs in the 4th inning and 4 runs in the 5th inning. They would add 2 more runs in the 7th for good measure. Everyone got involved, as the Friars had 15 total hits. Jurickson Profar drove in 3 and scored 3 times. Jake Cronenworth drove in 5 and scored 3 times, including on his 3-run homer in the 5th inning. Manny Machado had 2 RBIs, and each starter had at least one hit. The Padres improved to 35-22 on the season, and will enjoy a day off on Thursday before welcoming the Rockies to town.

