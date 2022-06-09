ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres beat Mets 13-2

97.3 The Fan
97.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRbfs_0g58MbsX00

The Padres cruised to a 13-2 win over the Mets on Wednesday night. Sean Manaea delivered another quality start, allowing one earned run over 7 innings. But the offense was the story of the game. The Padres scored early and often, notching a run in the first and in the third innings, before blowing things wide open with 5 runs in the 4th inning and 4 runs in the 5th inning. They would add 2 more runs in the 7th for good measure. Everyone got involved, as the Friars had 15 total hits. Jurickson Profar drove in 3 and scored 3 times. Jake Cronenworth drove in 5 and scored 3 times, including on his 3-run homer in the 5th inning. Manny Machado had 2 RBIs, and each starter had at least one hit. The Padres improved to 35-22 on the season, and will enjoy a day off on Thursday before welcoming the Rockies to town.

Download the Audacy app today!

https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 The Fan

Jimmy Rollins On The Unwritten Rules Of Baseball

Jimmy Rollins joined Ben & Woods on Thursday morning! Listen here as Jimmy talks a bit about the unwritten rules in baseball which is the focus of his new podcast “Unwritten” with Ron Darling, the perception of Manny Machado, and more!
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
97.3 The Fan

Connor Joe "It was storybook."

Colorado Rockies outfielder, Connor Joe joined Braden Surprenant on Friday. The Poway High School alum talked about growing up in Poway, playing college ball at the University of San Diego and making his MLB debut at Petco Park in 2019.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 The Fan

97.3 The Fan

San Diego, CA
423
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/973thefansd

Comments / 0

Community Policy