The case stacked against YSL is being updated every few days and we close out this week with the Fulton County District Attorney commenting on her safety. Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 of their alleged associates have been named in the RICO indictment that claims they are involved in criminal gang activity. The group has been accused of murder, attempted murder, theft, witness tampering, intimidation, and more, and while Thug and Gunna's team deny that YSL is a gang, prosecutors state otherwise.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO