There was a letter to the editor on Sunday written by a fellow and … I think this fellow that wrote the letter is onto something (Mark Stoltz’s letter titled, “Candidates believe in ‘big lie’” June 5, Page C2). I think every candidate for public office should be asked upfront (if) they believe the 2020 presidential election was legitimate or was it stolen? I think that would be a lot of good information for voters to know and maybe some would base their vote on that. Thanks for a good idea.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO