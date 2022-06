Benefit for the Bend is coming up on June 18 and all money raised from the dinner and the silent auction will go back into funding for Jeffers’ Bend Environmental Center. Charles Turner and Diane Croney-Turner with Pennyrile RC&D appeared on WHOP Thursday morning and say they’re excited to have this event starting at 6 p.m. June 18, where people will be able to eat their fill and bid on silent auction items, of which there are plenty.

