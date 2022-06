ON THIS DAY IN 1920, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The Board of Estimate was requested to increase the estimate for the cost of new P.S. 185, Ridge Boulevard, 86th and 87th sts., from $537,000 to $698,000 so as to meet the bid of James MacArthur Co., which was the lowest. The bids for the construction of the addition to P.S. 39, Rockaway Beach, were rejected as excessive.”

