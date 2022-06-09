Wolves shut out Stockton Heat, take 3-0 lead in AHL Western Conference Finals

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves are on the brink of a sweep after a Game 3 shutout in their AHL Western Conference Finals series with the Stockton Heat.

The game was scoreless late in the second. With under 45 seconds left in the period, former Blackhawk Richard Panik got the Wolves on board.

The Wolves scored again in the third, and Stefan Noesen scored one more goal with an empty net, the AHL reported.

The Wolves won 3-0.