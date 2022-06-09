ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves shut out Stockton Heat, take 3-0 lead in AHL Western Conference Finals

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves are on the brink of a sweep after a Game 3 shutout in their AHL Western Conference Finals series with the Stockton Heat.

The game was scoreless late in the second. With under 45 seconds left in the period, former Blackhawk Richard Panik got the Wolves on board.

The Wolves scored again in the third, and Stefan Noesen scored one more goal with an empty net, the AHL reported.

The Wolves won 3-0.

Sky hit late free throws to beat Connecticut Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored 20 of her 26 points in the first half, Candace Parker added 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 83-79 on Friday night in a rematch of the WNBA Finals.Parker made two free throws with 28.4 seconds left for an 80-79 lead. After a timeout, Courtney Williams missed a shot in the lane and Parker was fouled again before making two free throws for a three-point lead with 12.9 left. Rebekah Gardner, a 31-year-old rookie, stole a pass under the basket and added another free throw to seal it.Gardner finished...
CHICAGO, IL
