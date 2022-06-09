Chris Bassitt ‘has never gone through’ this before as Mets destroyed by Padres

SAN DIEGO — The Mets had lost consecutive games on three other occasions this season, but were at least somewhat competitive in the process.

In the final two games of this series at Petco Park, there wasn’t as much as a growl from the Mets, never mind a sign of fight. Wednesday night, the only Mets highlight was that the game ended.

And with that end came a 13-2 loss to the Padres that gave the Mets a third series defeat this season. The loss was the Mets’ fourth in seven games on this Southern California trip.

Though the Mets received positive news before the game that Pete Alonso and Starling Marte appear to have avoided serious injuries and long-term absences, in the short term, their lineup is lacking.

The Mets will at least get a day off Thursday before opening a weekend series against the reeling Angels in Anaheim, Calif. Manager Buck Showalter’s Mets closed this series with two losses by a combined 20-2 count.

Jake Cronenworth scores a run after colliding with Tomas Nido during the Mets’ 13-2 loss to the Padres. USA TODAY Sports

A good time for the day off, perhaps?

“Not necessarily,” Showalter said. “Oh, for sure. Let’s be frank here. Just to get Starling and Pete closer to being healthy . We’re not playing a game. We’ll get them back at some point. I am hoping that they have a good treatment day and continue to make some good strides in getting them back.”

Alonso is recovering from getting hit by a pitch on his right hand and Marte is dealing with left quadriceps discomfort. Both are considered day-to-day.

Jeff McNeil’s infield single in the second inning off lefty Sean Manaea stood as the Mets’ only hit until Eduardo Escobar singled in the seventh. The Mets totaled just five hits.

A night earlier, San Diego’s Yu Darvish took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Mark Canha singled with two outs. The Mets finished that game with two hits against Darvish and the Padres’ bullpen.

“Those are two quality starters that help you realize why [the Padres] are having a good season,” Showalter said. “We knew they were going to be a challenge; that is why we felt it was important to get that first [game].”

In his second clunker in four starts, Chris Bassitt allowed seven runs (one unearned) on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 3 ¹/₃ innings Wednesday. During the Mets’ previous road trip, in late May, the right-hander had his worst start with the club in terms of runs allowed. In that start he allowed eight earned runs over 4 ¹/₃ innings in San Francisco.

Since pitching to a 2.34 ERA in his first seven games with the Mets, the right-hander has struggled. Over his last five starts, he has a 7.62 ERA. Overall, his ERA has surpassed four for the first time this season and sits at 4.35.

Chris Bassitt allowed seven runs — six earned — in 3 1/3 innings in the Mets’ loss. Getty Images

“I’m beyond embarrassed and really upset I am putting our bullpen guys in a positions to basically clean up the rest of the game,” Bassitt said. “It’s something I literally never have gone through.”

Bassitt’s final pitch of the night was a slider in the fourth inning that Jake Cronenworth belted for a two-run double to bury the Mets in a 6-0 hole. Manny Machado then greeted reliever Stephen Nogosek with a double that brought in the inning’s final run, completing Bassitt’s line.

Jorge Alfaro singled and Trent Grisham walked to begin the rally, before Tomas Nido misplayed He-Seong Kim’s sacrifice bunt, allowing the runner to reach and loading the bases. Jurickson Profar stroked a two-run single that gave the Padres a 4-0 lead before Cronenworth delivered.

Bassitt struggled from the start, allowing a walk and two singles in the first inning. The last of those hits, by Nomar Mazara, drove in a run. In the third, Machado yanked an RBI double that extended the Padres’ lead to 2-0. Francisco Lindor’s throwing error to the plate allowed Machado to reach third, but Bassitt struck out Luke Voit and Mazara in succession to escape the inning.

“I’m at a little bit of a loss for what happened,” Bassitt said.

The Padres’ onslaught continued in the fifth, when Nogosek surrendered four runs. After Profar delivered an RBI double, Cronenworth hit a towering three-run homer to right field that buried the Mets in an 11-0 hole. J.D. Davis’ missed catching a foul pop to first base, extending the inning and allowing the carnage to continue. Nogasek otherwise would have pitched a scoreless frame.

The Mets didn’t score until the seventh, when McNeil hit a line drive that struck Manea for an infield RBI single. Luis Guillorme grounded into a double play, bringing in another run.