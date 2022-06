PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Cindy works as a school aide at Rose Lane Elementary School in Phoenix. She lives close to the campus, so she used to be able to walk to work. Unfortunately, she’s had some recent knee issues, and her car has seen better days. These problems were starting to weigh heavily on her, so her friend and co-worker Jennifer reached out to the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad to see if the team could lift her spirits.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO