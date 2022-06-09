Biden predicts ‘mini revolution’ in November if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

Tweet

President Biden in an interview broadcast late Wednesday predicted a “mini revolution” in November’s midterm elections if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which enshrined abortion access as a constitutional right.

During the interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Biden said overturning the court precedent would be “ridiculous” and would motivate turnout in November’s elections.

“I don’t think the country will stand for it,” Biden said. “If in fact the decision comes down the way it does, and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini revolution and they’re going to vote these folks out of office.”

Politico leaked a draft opinion in April showing the court’s conservative majority is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, igniting fears across the nation that the right to abortion will soon be eliminated in many GOP-led states.

Almost half of the states are poised to ban or restrict abortion access in some way if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Democrats tried and failed to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law this spring after facing roadblocks in the evenly divided Senate.

On Thursday, Biden said he was looking at executive orders that he may sign if the precedent is overturned, but did not expand on what those would be.

The president also pushed for voters to turn out during the midterms so Congress could codify abortion rights into law.

“You gotta vote to let people know exactly what the devil you think,” Biden told Kimmel.

Updated at 8:29 a.m.