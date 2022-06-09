ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden predicts ‘mini revolution’ in November if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

By Brad Dress
 3 days ago
President Biden in an interview broadcast late Wednesday predicted a “mini revolution” in November’s midterm elections if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which enshrined abortion access as a constitutional right.

During the interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Biden said overturning the court precedent would be “ridiculous” and would motivate turnout in November’s elections.

“I don’t think the country will stand for it,” Biden said. “If in fact the decision comes down the way it does, and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini revolution and they’re going to vote these folks out of office.”

Politico leaked a draft opinion in April showing the court’s conservative majority is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, igniting fears across the nation that the right to abortion will soon be eliminated in many GOP-led states.

Almost half of the states are poised to ban or restrict abortion access in some way if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Democrats tried and failed to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law this spring after facing roadblocks in the evenly divided Senate.

On Thursday, Biden said he was looking at executive orders that he may sign if the precedent is overturned, but did not expand on what those would be.

The president also pushed for voters to turn out during the midterms so Congress could codify abortion rights into law.

“You gotta vote to let people know exactly what the devil you think,” Biden told Kimmel.

Updated at 8:29 a.m.

Related
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Justice Thomas: Leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion ‘changed the court’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas spoke out on Friday, saying that the leaked draft opinion about Roe v. Wade has changed the court. Organizers says they’re expecting thousands of demonstrations across the country as part of the “Bans Off Our Bodies” abortion rights protests. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for Saturday TODAY.May 14, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Executive Order#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Scotus#The Supreme Court#Gop#Senate
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Furious Over Jan. 6 Hearings on ‘The View’: “I Am So Angry Again”

Ana Navarro got heated on Friday’s episode of The View, reigniting her anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection during a conversation about the ongoing hearings. As the country tunes in to the prime-time committee hearing, which kicked off yesterday (June 9), Navarro said she is once again feeling upset about what took place that day last winter. “History will not whitewash or erase what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump, no matter how much people try to change the narrative, is going to go down in the annals of American history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. He...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell bashed the House for not yet passing legislation boosting security for Supreme Court justices and their families.

An armed man was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding the House take up and pass Senate legislation boosting security protections for Supreme Court justices and their families following an early morning incident involving a man arrested near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
NBC News

GOP divided over how to defend Trump ahead of first Jan. 6 hearing

A split is emerging among Republicans about how best to counter the House Jan. 6 committee’s opening hearing Thursday, as the party waits to see just how explosive the panel’s findings prove to be. One GOP faction believes the attack on the Capitol a year and a half...
POTUS
