ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Reed (Atlantic) competes at NCAA Track and Field Championships for Iowa Hawkeyes

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgZtt_0g58BwzV00

(Eugene, OR) Atlantic graduate Gratt Reed participated Wednesday in the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

Reed ran for the University of Iowa in the 110 Meter Hurdle Prelims. He submitted a time of 14.02 to place 22nd in the country. Reed earns Honorable Mention All-American honors.

Iowa’s 4X100 Meter Relay featured Reed on the 3rd leg. The group placed 18th with a time of 39.31. It’s the fifth fastest time in Iowa history.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

A former Audubon state championship coach has passed away

(Audubon) Central Decatur teacher and coach Frank Howell has died at the age of 52. Howell led Audubon to the Girls State Basketball Tournament Championship in 1999. He went on to have a successful run at Cedar Rapids Washington before landing a college coaching head job at Graceland. His last two seasons were spent at Central Decatur.
AUDUBON, IA
abc17news.com

Gatens leaves Drake to return to Hawkeyes as assistant coach

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa player Matt Gatens will return to the team as an assistant, coach Fran McCaffery announced Thursday. Gatens, an Iowa City native who has been on Drake’s staff for four seasons, replaces the retiring Kirk Speraw. “Matt was a respected leader on...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Iowa State
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Atlantic, IA
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
The Spun

Fran McCaffery Hires Former Iowa Basketball Player

The surprise retirement of Kirk Speraw from Iowa's basketball coaching staff left a void that head coach Fran McCaffery needed to fill. And today he filled it with a former Iowa star. On Thursday, Iowa announced that former Hawkeye Matt Gatens has joined the team. He will serve as an...
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Eastern Iowa High Schooler Chases National Baseball Records

They say records were made to be broken and this Iowa high school baseball player has a chance to make that happen. Austin Hilmer is a student at North Linn high school who is staring down history. It's not just Iowa history Austin is looking at either, he has a chance at breaking a national record. What's unique about this record is... it's held by his older brother!
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes#Track And Field#Ncaa Division I#The University Of Iowa#Ncaa Track
Corn Nation

USA Today files lawsuit in Nebraska District Court against UNL

USA Today filed a lawsuit in Lancaster District Court over a public-records request denial by the University of Nebraska Athletic Department. The Nebraska Cornhuskers over the past academic year renegotiated existing contracts with football head coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg after multiple seasons in a row of record breaking performances of the wrong kind, aka lots of losses.
LINCOLN, NE
97X

Des Moines-Owned Racehorse Wins Belmont Stakes

An Iowa-owned racehorse has won the Belmont Stakes. The horse's name is Mo Donegal. The stallion represented Donegal Racing, which was founded in 2008 in Des Moines by Jerry and Linda Crawford. He was a favorite to win the Belmont Stakes at 5-2 odds. The race on Saturday afternoon was a mile and a half race and yielded a field of eight horses. He ran in the middle of the pack for most of the race then a strong push towards the end put him in the lead to finish first.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Richard William Dau Obituary

Richard William Dau, of rural Oakland, died at his home on Thursday, June 9, 2022. He was born on December 10, 1940. The third son of Detlef and Linda Krohn Dau. He was the 4th generation to live on the Dau homestead. He had two brothers, Donald and Merlin. Richard...
OAKLAND, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Field Agronomist Tours Hail Ravaged Areas

(Atlantic) Iowa State Extension and Outreach Field Agronomist Aaron Saeugling toured the countryside around the Atlantic, Marne, Wiota, and areas near Massena hardest hit by the high wind and hail event on Tuesday evening. Saeugling says there are a couple of things to consider when assessing hail-damaged corn.
ATLANTIC, IA
98.1 KHAK

University of Iowa Suing Children’s Hospital Contractors

After three years of trying to settle a dispute with contractors for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, the University has now filed a lawsuit. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital opened in Iowa City in 2017. Two years later, the University began to notice issues with more than 900 windows that were installed by a pair of contractors.
IOWA CITY, IA
WOWT

Nebraska lake closed for blue-green algae

They're having a big party over in Bellevue this weekend and raising money to help the community at the same time. Washington County school janitor accused of sending explicit photos to student. Updated: 5 hours ago. A group of students went to the principal and showed a text message from...
BELLEVUE, NE
WHO 13

Extreme heat expected next week in central Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — Next week’s forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices topping 100 degrees each day. With that in mind, metro communities are already warning residents to be prepared. Polk County Emergency Management on Friday released a reminder to residents about how to stay aware […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tornado Watch for Southwest and West-Central Iowa Counties

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the following 23 counties in southwest and west-central Iowa until 10:00 p.m. Forecasters say scattered thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon through this evening, and may linger overnight. Some of these storms could be severe through this evening, with large hail the primary threat, but strong winds and a few tornadoes are also possible.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

500 Iowa Students Of Corinthian College Eligible For Having Loan Balances Canceled

(Des Moines, IA) — A multi-state investigation has found that Corinthian College lied to students about job prospects, falsified data on graduation rates, and wrongly claimed its students could transfer credits to other colleges. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says the U-S Department of Education has canceled the student loan balances for the victims. Miller says more than 500 Iowa students were eligible for debt cancellations when the for-profit school closed in 2015. One available program could erase some or all of their federal student loan debt.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Protest Marches Held In Iowa Cities

(Ames, IA) — Ames is one of a half-dozen Iowa cities where protest marches will be held through Saturday. The effort started earlier today (Friday) in Des Moines by the group March for Our Lives Iowa. Members are protesting gun-related legislation. One of the group’s leaders says they’re trying to generate opposition to a pro-gun constitutional amendment that will appear on the November ballot. The protesters say the amendment would make gun violence prevention efforts essentially impossible. Saturday marches will be held in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, and Storm Lake.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy