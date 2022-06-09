Reed (Atlantic) competes at NCAA Track and Field Championships for Iowa Hawkeyes

(Eugene, OR) Atlantic graduate Gratt Reed participated Wednesday in the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

Reed ran for the University of Iowa in the 110 Meter Hurdle Prelims. He submitted a time of 14.02 to place 22nd in the country. Reed earns Honorable Mention All-American honors.

Iowa’s 4X100 Meter Relay featured Reed on the 3rd leg. The group placed 18th with a time of 39.31. It’s the fifth fastest time in Iowa history.