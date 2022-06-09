ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WV

Flood Warning issued for Grant, Hardy, Pendleton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder...

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Fluvanna by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Cumberland; Fluvanna A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cumberland and south central Fluvanna Counties through 530 AM EDT At 503 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over New Canton, or near Fork Union, moving east northeast at 30 mph. Doppler radar has indicated weak rotation with this storm. While a tornado is not immediately likely, remain alert for any warnings. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fork Union, Columbia, Duncan, Dixie, Cohasset, Shores, Carysbrook, Bremo Bluff and Hardware. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
Special Weather Statement issued for Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buckingham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Buckingham County through 545 AM EDT At 516 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gold Hill, or 8 miles north of Cumberland, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Canton and Gold Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

