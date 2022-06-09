Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buckingham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Buckingham County through 545 AM EDT At 516 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gold Hill, or 8 miles north of Cumberland, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Canton and Gold Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO