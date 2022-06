AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin has selected Allan Cole to serve as dean of the Steve Hicks School of Social Work. Cole, who currently holds the Bert Kruger Smith Centennial Professorship in Social Work, will begin his new appointment on June 13. He will succeed Luis Zayas, who will step down after 10 successful years as the school’s dean.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO