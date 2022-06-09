ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Jungle made series special for CCU couple

By Bobby Burns
 3 days ago

We are John and Betty Short — avid Coastal Carolina University baseball supporters and season ticket holders.

When John called to get tickets to the Greenville regional last week, he was told that only the “Jungle” tickets were available. Having never been to the ECU baseball stadium, we had no choice but to accept “all-session” tickets in the Jungle.

We were on the road to Greenville and listened to the stopping of Coppin State by ECU. We got to the field early for the 6 p.m. CCU game vs. Virginia. The first person we met was Charlie Martin. Little did we know at the time, but he was the person to meet. He was very cordial and introduced us to many more Jungle season-ticket holders. Many of them we conversed with many more times during our attendance at the remaining six games.

We’re sorry, but we don’t remember other names to mention here — but all we very friendly to these standout teal-clad CCU fans. Betty even got a “new little granddaughter” while there. We had no problem viewing the non-ECU games, but it was a different matter whenever ECU played.

We came to the ECU-Virginia game with our folding chairs and quickly realized there was no seating. So, we went back to Charlie and he provided two of his seats for us to view the game. Then, when we played ECU (both games), he said “You can sit in my front-row seats!”

In conclusion, Betty and I would not have been able to see the CCU games we came to see because Betty would not have been able to stand for an extended time! We have never been to an away location and felt more like home than our visit to the Jungle fans in Greenville.

Go Pirates. We wish you the best in your hosting of the Super Regional. We will be following and rooting for you online.

John and Betty Short

Myrtle Beach

