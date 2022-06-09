ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Pennsylvania Rule 600: District Attorneys Weigh in on the Rule's Impact with COVID

By Dylan Huberman
WJAC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAIR COUNTY/CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa — The coronavirus wreaked havoc on many elements of our society...and that includes the court system. The backlog of cases from COVID tested Pennsylvania Rule 600...the right to a speedy trial...in a time when trials weren’t happening. The prosecution has 180 days to...

origin.wjactv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pennsylvania lawyer gets time-served sentence in lawmaker threats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania lawyer who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Democrats in the U.S. Senate has been sentenced to time served and a $10,000 fine.Kenelm Shirk III, 72, of the city of Lebanon, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of threatening to murder a U.S. official. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson took his age and health into account in lowering the sentence range from 18 to 24 months."I think that is sufficient to achieve the goal of just punishment and determent in this case," she said Friday, according to LNP.Authorities said state police arrested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

AG Shapiro Charges Energy Corporation of America, Two Employees For Environmental Crimes

HARRISBURG, PA — The Office of Attorney General’s Environmental Crimes Section recently filed criminal charges against Energy Corporation of America (ECA), now Greylock Production, LLC (Greylock), for allegedly failing to address environmental hazards created by their operations from 2015 to 2020 at various well sites in Clearfield and Greene counties. John David Sollon, Jr., and Donald Supcoe, III, two employees who oversaw these projects, were also criminally charged.
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania Governor signs bill to improve nursing license requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.  According to the Governor’s office, House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Blair County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Clearfield County, PA
Coronavirus
Blair County, PA
Health
County
Clearfield County, PA
Blair County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Clearfield County, PA
Government
Blair County, PA
Coronavirus
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Issues New Tenant And Landlord Guide

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General released a new consumer guide outlining the legal rights and responsibilities of tenants and landlords in the commonwealth. “Renting a home or apartment can be a significant and stressful process,” said AG Shapiro. “It is made only more difficult if you don’t understand the laws that govern landlords and tenants in Pennsylvania. Our guide clearly and concisely outlines those laws so Pennsylvanians can rent with confidence. Anyone who has questions about the information in our guide, or who feels that their rights may have been violated, should reach out to my office.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

Amid complaints, state lawmakers move to restrict fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers are advancing proposed new limits on fireworks in response to growing complaints after a 5-year-old state law greatly liberalized their sales and use. The House of Representatives voted 160 to 38 on Wednesday for legislation that would restrict their use to 10...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#District Attorneys
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania is sitting on billions in stimulus money. Lawmakers may actually agree on a plan to spend some of it.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — As the June 30 deadline for the Pennsylvania legislature to pass a new budget approaches, support for spending some of the state’s billions in remaining stimulus money and surplus tax revenue is gaining bipartisan traction. Discussions are preliminary,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Hearing set on motion seeking new judge in St. John trial

LOCK HAVEN, PA – A hearing has been set for Thursday, July 7 at 1:30 p.m. on a prosecution request seeking a new judge in the pending Brian St. John III murder trial. Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse filed a motion in Clinton County Court last month, seeking President Judge Craig Miller to recuse himself from the scheduled homicide trial because of ties to the defendant’s mother and his friendship with one of the defense attorneys.
pghcitypaper.com

Learn where Pennsylvania political candidates stand on gun control

A string of mass shootings across the country, including a Uvalde, Texas tragedy that took the lives of 19 children, has triggered many community members to wonder what, if anything, public officials are going to do about the recent spike in gun violence. Pittsburgh has its own history of mass shootings, including the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life synagogue, which killed 11 people in 2018, and a recent mass shooting at an Airbnb-rented apartment in the North Side, killing two teens and wounding eight others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

In Pennsylvania, attorney general lacks power to investigate price gouging at the gas pump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gasoline prices now average more than $5 a gallon, and oil companies post record profits this year, many suspect price-gouging at the pump. Pennsylvania has among the weakest laws in the nation when it comes to investigating and preventing price-gouging. Unlike some states, service stations here can raise gas prices multiple times a day, and the state attorney general has no stand-alone power to investigate price-gouging. Some state lawmakers say that must change."We're at over $5 a gallon," said Pennsylvania Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton. "This is getting insane. I could see it if these companies were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania fishing licenses could cost more next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to a list of proposed fee adjustments for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year.  If given final approval at a future meeting, this would be the first fishing license price increase since […]
WBRE

LCE: 15 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors, other violations

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the appropriate charges filed. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE […]
SCRANTON, PA
WJAC TV

DCNR highlights funding needs for state parks, forests

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — During the pandemic, a lot of us spent more time outside, including visits to state parks and other similar locations. Now the folks who operate the parks and nature areas are asking for funding help for badly needed repairs and upgrades. At the Bald...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County man ordered held on gun and drug charges

Williamsport, Pa. —A Lycoming County man facing firearm and drug charges was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison during an arraignment on June 9 in Williamsport. Judge William Arbuckle addressed the issue of bail, ordering Ameer Burks, 41, of Williamsport to remain detained. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur cited previous convictions and violations of parole as reasons for Burks to remain incarcerated. Burks told the courtroom he understood the six counts being charged against him that included four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, namely fentanyl and cocaine, one count of possession with intent, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Burks could face a maximum penalty of 20 years incarceration for each narcotic offense and a maximum of 10 for the firearm offense. Burks faces similar charges in Lycoming County Court.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Pennsylvania : Important Dates for Hunters 2022-23

Hunting licenses for the 2022-23 hunting season go on sale this Monday, June 13, and may be purchased electronically or in person. Before you purchase your first hunting license, you must pass a Pennsylvania Game Commission certification exam, which can be taken online or in a classroom setting. Other Dates...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania liquor privatization bill passes House committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The long fight to privatize liquor sales in Pennsylvania took another step forward Wednesday and could appear on a statewide ballot. The Republican-led Pennsylvania House Liquor Control Committee approved House Bill 2272, which would create an amendment to the State Constitution banning the commonwealth from manufacturing or selling liquor. Should the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy