Pennsylvania Rule 600: District Attorneys Weigh in on the Rule's Impact with COVID

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General released a new consumer guide outlining the legal rights and responsibilities of tenants and landlords in the commonwealth. “Renting a home or apartment can be a significant and stressful process,” said AG Shapiro. “It is made only more difficult if you don’t understand the laws that govern landlords and tenants in Pennsylvania. Our guide clearly and concisely outlines those laws so Pennsylvanians can rent with confidence. Anyone who has questions about the information in our guide, or who feels that their rights may have been violated, should reach out to my office.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO