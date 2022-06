The Denver Broncos have settled their ownership situation, and that may open the door for Peyton Manning to return to the franchise in a more formal role. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the new Walton-Penner ownership group has already had exploratory talks with Manning about a potential advisory role. That role could be expanded in the future and involve Manning actually taking on a share of ownership.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO