Clark County, OH

‘It was a just a ball of fury:’ Strong storms bring damage to Clark County

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
CLARK COUNTY — Severe storms hit multiple parts of the Miami Valley and at least one tornado has been confirmed to hit the region at this time by the National Weather Service.

The storms left a path of downed power lines, trees, and damage to houses and buildings.

An intersection in Springfield was riddled with downed trees, some completely uprooted.

Residents recalled the moments the storms hit their neighborhood.

“This was not a spiral, this was not a twister, it was just a ball of fury,” Timothy Thoresen told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis.

Thoreson lives at the intersection of North Fountain Boulevard and Kensington Place in Springfield.

Amanda McNier was at the store when the severe weather moved through.

“As soon as it gets up to the store it goes black, all the lights go out, the wind coming through the doors, everything knocked down in front of Walmart was knocked down, you could see debris flying across the parking lot,” McNier recalled.

One resident had to get to the basement of her home as strong winds hit it.

>> Storm damage reported in parts of the Miami Valley after tornado warnings

“We heard some glass breaking, so we knew ‘oh my gosh I think we’ve been hit’, and the house kind of shook,” Denise Errett of German Township said.

Errett’s roof, garage and balcony were damaged. Thankfully, Errett said no one in her family was hurt.

“It is odd how quick it happens so when they give you those warnings, yeah take shelter,” Errett said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7 that crews will be out cleaning the are throughout the night.

Miami County Meijer Distribution Center Storm Damage Miami County Meijer Distribution Center Storm Damage (Photos: News Center 7's Mike Campbell)

