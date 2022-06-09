ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Bandits pitching sparks doubleheader sweep

By POST REGISTER
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Idaho Falls Bandits ran their win streak to four game with a 5-1, 6-0 doubleheader sweep...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Girls All-Area Athlete of the Year is Nelah Roberts, Skyline

A week after Idaho’s high school track state championships, several District 6 coaches were using similar superlatives to describe Skyline’s Nelah Roberts as they did earlier this season. Their consensus? Roberts continues to amaze as she achieves things not done before by an eastern Idaho girl. “She surprises...
kmvt

District V, VI athletes have solid afternoon at state rodeo

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho High School Rodeo Association is holding its state finals this week at the Bannock County Fairgrounds. With just less than a day until the short go, let’s check in with District V and VI athletes to see how they’re doing. Cooper...
103.5 KISSFM

New Idaho Hockey Team’s Name Is LMFAO Worthy

If you head east to Idaho Falls, prepare yourself, because you're about to witness the single greatest team name in the history of sports. We're so serious. It was announced this week that Idaho Falls' new Junior A hockey team is ready to go, with a new name and an amazing logo to boot. This story comes out of Idaho, so that may be a clue as to what the team's new moniker is. Yes, it's going to be punny.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Girls All-Area Coach of the Year is James Parrish, Rigby

Head coach since 2005, James Parrish has built a track legacy in Rigby. The Trojans have won nine state titles under Parrish--all 4A--including three consecutive girls state titles from 2007 to 2009 and three consecutive boys state titles from 2010 to 2012. From 2007 to 2015, Rigby went home with a blue trophy from each 4A state meet.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Seward, Steve

Steven Charles Seward, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 6, 2022, at Briarwood Assisted Living. Steve was born January 28, 1945, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Frank Vandell Seward and Evalena Fern Reynwald Seward. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Templeview Elementary and Central High School. He married LaDawna Culver and they later divorced. Steve moved to Seattle, Washington, where he worked for Bainbridge Container. He moved back to Idaho Falls after retiring. He enjoyed fishing, panning for gold, collecting old die cast model cars. Steve is survived by his son, Morgan Seward of Powell, WY; son, Brady (Kim) Seward of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Shanell (Ron) Ferguson of Powell, WY; daughter, Brooke (CJ) Payan of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Juanita Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Mickey (Nina) Seward of Idaho Falls, ID; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Evalena Seward; sister, Gayle Jensen; and brothers, Jay and Keith Seward. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Steve 1/28/1945 - 6/6/2022Seward.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The controversy over an allegation that a Salt Lake City-based automobile touring bureau was diverting Yellowstone-bound tourists away from Pocatello and Idaho Falls continued this week with a June 13 meeting in Idaho Falls. “As one means of offsetting this alleged discrimination, it was decided to erect a large sign board at Brigham, Utah, and Yellowstone Park, being a log of the Utah-Idaho Yellowstone highway, calling attention to the fact that much of it is paved and giving other information of value to tourists,” the Ogden-Standard Examiner reported. “The surroundings of the sign boards are to be made attractive with drinking fountains, water for radiators and probably parking places.” A resolution was also adopted and sent to the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, “asking that body to investigate reports that tourists are being routed out of Salt Lake in such a manner as to divert the traffic from the upper Snake River Valley in Idaho.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Cowboy injured by bull at Idaho State Finals Rodeo in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him. The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene. He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not been released. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
buckrail.com

Two of griz 399’s offspring take a Green River walkabout

Wyofile by Angus M. Thuermer Jr. Two of famous mamma grizzly bear 399’s male cubs are on a walkabout out of Jackson Hole and into the Green River valley in Sublette County. The 2-year-old grizzlies dispersed from their home range via separate routes, Dan Thompson, Wyoming Game and Fish large carnivore supervisor, said Tuesday. They ended up, serendipitously, near the same residential area where agency personnel are busy warning denizens to secure food, trash and feed that might draw in the habituated animals, which are accustomed to such attractants.
#Bandits#Doubleheader
Post Register

Stewart, Arden

Arden Roy Stewart passed away peacefully on Thursday June 9, 2022, surrounded by family. Arden was born in Teton, Idaho on October 27, 1936, to Samuel Laroy Stewart and to Alice Delila Curr Stewart. Arden attended school in Moody, Teton, and St Anthony and later Ricks College. Arden joined the National Guard and did his basic training at Fort Ord California. When he returned from basic training, he went on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to New Zealand on the North Island. Prior to his mission he met Maureen Erikson, and this was the start of an on and off again courtship, and they later married in March of 1962. They moved to Teton and Arden started his farming career with his father at this time. Arden was a faithful member of the church and served in many callings over the years one of which was the Bishop of the Teton ward, he also served as the high priests' instructor for several years this was a calling that he dearly loved because he said that he learned so much for himself. Arden and Maureen raised three children during this time on earth and over the years he enjoyed the time that he spent with his grandkids. Arden was an avid sportsman and could be found fishing or hunting during any of his free time. In his later years fishing became more important than hunting and he loved to fish the Teton as much as he could. He is survived by his three children Erik (Bobbi) Stewart, Len (Angela) Stewart and Karen (Wyatt) Rose. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven Great Grand Kids. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maureen Erikson Stewart, his parents, his two sisters, and a grandson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at the Teton LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Arden 10/27/1936 - 6/9/2022Stewart.
TETON, ID
Post Register

Uebelhack, Lisa

Lisa Maria Uebelhack, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 2, 2022, at her daughter's home in Nashville, Tennesee. Lisa was born August 13, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert Orville Flood and Doris Elizabeth Holm Flood. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On August 7, 1978, she married Michael "Mike" Uebelhack in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Lisa and Michael made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their family. Lisa was a lifetime member of Eastern Star with the Masonic family. She was very creative and enjoyed calligraphy and had a degree in interior design. Lisa loved music! Growing up she danced in ballet for 18 years, and continued to try to get everyone to dance with her any chance she had. She loved plants and spending her time gardening. She loved cooking and owned two restaurants, Caffe Ambrosia with her husband Mike, and the Bistro Off Broadway. Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Michael "Mike" Uebelhack of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Jaime Leigh Uebelhack of Idaho Falls, ID, Tara Elizabeth (Tony) Chabis of Idaho Falls, ID, and Hannah Rose Uebelhack of Nashville, TN; brother, Tim (Sandy) Flood of Foster City, CA; grandchildren, Alexander Lindberg, Morgan Moran, Jaaron Green, Ember Chabis, and bonus grandchild, Tasha Whitfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, and step-father, Harold Holm. Everyone who knew Lisa loved her fun-loving and effervescent spirit. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm Street, with Pastor Phil Hagen officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. A reception will follow at Mike and Lisa's home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lisa 8/13/1959 - 6/2/2022Maria Uebelhack.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Post Register

Louise Newman

Louise Newman 2/4/1937 - 6/10/2022 Ellen Louise Newman, 85, of Monteview, Idaho, passed away June 10, 2022. She was under the care of her loving family, Rebecca Stubbs home, and Alliance Hospice. Louise was born February 4, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Glenn Howard Johnson and Ellen Sophia Scott...
MONTEVIEW, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Star Valley man killed in ATV wreck

A Star Valley man was killed in an ATV accident southeast of Afton, Wyoming Wednesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, about 10:30 am the Caribou County Sheriff was given notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles west of the state line.
Idaho State Journal

Pony Express Car Wash to open second location in Pocatello

Pony Express Car Wash is planning to build a second location in Pocatello. The first location is at 4500 Yellowstone Ave. Kyle Benson, one of the partners of Pony Express Car Wash, explained that this location has just begun its fourth year in Pocatello. “We’re really excited to get something actually within the city limits of Pocatello,” said Benson. “I think the location is going to be really good for...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Round-trip flights between Idaho Falls and Reno coming this August

Idaho Falls Regional Airport will offer a new route to and from Reno starting this August. Airport Director Rick Cloutier announced the route during a Thursday press conference. The route is a nonstop flight that begins Aug. 11 provided by aha!, a Reno-Tahoe based airline powered by ExpressJet Airlines. The...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
svinews.com

ATV rollover takes the life of Etna man

On Wednesday, June 8, at about 10:30 a.m. the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast of Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It...
ETNA, WY

