Bandits pitching sparks doubleheader sweep

Lisa Maria Uebelhack, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 2, 2022, at her daughter's home in Nashville, Tennesee. Lisa was born August 13, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert Orville Flood and Doris Elizabeth Holm Flood. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On August 7, 1978, she married Michael "Mike" Uebelhack in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Lisa and Michael made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their family. Lisa was a lifetime member of Eastern Star with the Masonic family. She was very creative and enjoyed calligraphy and had a degree in interior design. Lisa loved music! Growing up she danced in ballet for 18 years, and continued to try to get everyone to dance with her any chance she had. She loved plants and spending her time gardening. She loved cooking and owned two restaurants, Caffe Ambrosia with her husband Mike, and the Bistro Off Broadway. Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Michael "Mike" Uebelhack of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Jaime Leigh Uebelhack of Idaho Falls, ID, Tara Elizabeth (Tony) Chabis of Idaho Falls, ID, and Hannah Rose Uebelhack of Nashville, TN; brother, Tim (Sandy) Flood of Foster City, CA; grandchildren, Alexander Lindberg, Morgan Moran, Jaaron Green, Ember Chabis, and bonus grandchild, Tasha Whitfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, and step-father, Harold Holm. Everyone who knew Lisa loved her fun-loving and effervescent spirit. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm Street, with Pastor Phil Hagen officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. A reception will follow at Mike and Lisa's home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lisa 8/13/1959 - 6/2/2022Maria Uebelhack.
Comments / 0