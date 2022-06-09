ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Harrison, IN

Ticknor fans 10 as CAM downs West Harrison

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Anita) CAM ran their baseball win streak to seven games with a 6-2 home win over West Harrison on Wednesday. The Cougars have outscored their opponents 91-9 in that span.

Cade Ticknor took a shutout into the 6th inning. The senior allowed three hits, one walk, and hit three batters over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out ten and improved to 2-1 on the season with a 1.26 ERA. The Hawkeyes scored their lone runs in the 6th inning, but Ticknor induced a double play to minimize the threat.

9-1 CAM was led at the plate by Seth Hensley and Ethan Follmann each with two hits. Hensley also walked twice and scored three runs. Colby Rich had a single and two RBI while Joe Kauffman also drove in two. Jack Follmann was 1/1 with an RBI and a pair of walks. Lane Spieker struck a double. CAM notched two runs in the 1st, one run in the 3rd, tacked on another in the 4th, and scored twice in the 5th.

Sage Evans went 2/3 with an RBI double to lead West Harrison. Mason King had a single. Mason King allowed two hits, two walks, and struck out three in three innings, Sage Evans tossed two innings and gave up four hits, no walks, and struck out two. Koleson Evans worked a scoreless 6th with one hit, two walks, and two K’s. The Hawkeyes move to 7-2 on the year.

