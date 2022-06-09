ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Chukars put up 21 runs in win over Rocky Mountain

By POST REGISTER
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chukars had little trouble Wednesday against Rocky Mountain, downing the Vibes 21-6. Idaho Falls led 21-0 before...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Girls All-Area Athlete of the Year is Nelah Roberts, Skyline

A week after Idaho’s high school track state championships, several District 6 coaches were using similar superlatives to describe Skyline’s Nelah Roberts as they did earlier this season. Their consensus? Roberts continues to amaze as she achieves things not done before by an eastern Idaho girl. “She surprises...
103.5 KISSFM

New Idaho Hockey Team’s Name Is LMFAO Worthy

If you head east to Idaho Falls, prepare yourself, because you're about to witness the single greatest team name in the history of sports. We're so serious. It was announced this week that Idaho Falls' new Junior A hockey team is ready to go, with a new name and an amazing logo to boot. This story comes out of Idaho, so that may be a clue as to what the team's new moniker is. Yes, it's going to be punny.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The controversy over an allegation that a Salt Lake City-based automobile touring bureau was diverting Yellowstone-bound tourists away from Pocatello and Idaho Falls continued this week with a June 13 meeting in Idaho Falls. “As one means of offsetting this alleged discrimination, it was decided to erect a large sign board at Brigham, Utah, and Yellowstone Park, being a log of the Utah-Idaho Yellowstone highway, calling attention to the fact that much of it is paved and giving other information of value to tourists,” the Ogden-Standard Examiner reported. “The surroundings of the sign boards are to be made attractive with drinking fountains, water for radiators and probably parking places.” A resolution was also adopted and sent to the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, “asking that body to investigate reports that tourists are being routed out of Salt Lake in such a manner as to divert the traffic from the upper Snake River Valley in Idaho.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

District V, VI athletes have solid afternoon at state rodeo

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho High School Rodeo Association is holding its state finals this week at the Bannock County Fairgrounds. With just less than a day until the short go, let’s check in with District V and VI athletes to see how they’re doing. Cooper...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Sports
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Girls All-Area Coach of the Year is James Parrish, Rigby

Head coach since 2005, James Parrish has built a track legacy in Rigby. The Trojans have won nine state titles under Parrish--all 4A--including three consecutive girls state titles from 2007 to 2009 and three consecutive boys state titles from 2010 to 2012. From 2007 to 2015, Rigby went home with a blue trophy from each 4A state meet.
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Marsh Valley's Hunter Roche is riding off into the sunset — literally

Hunter Roche hardly had to think. Here he was, outside a set of stalls at the Pocatello Downs, the place where another round of the high school rodeo was unfolding Wednesday evening. The word he kept coming back to was adrenaline. There’s nothing like it, he says, describing the rush he gets from his best event, steer wrestling. But Roche, who just graduated from Marsh Valley, starred on the Eagles’ basketball and football teams each of the past two seasons. So how does the adrenaline...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Seward, Steve

Steven Charles Seward, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 6, 2022, at Briarwood Assisted Living. Steve was born January 28, 1945, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Frank Vandell Seward and Evalena Fern Reynwald Seward. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Templeview Elementary and Central High School. He married LaDawna Culver and they later divorced. Steve moved to Seattle, Washington, where he worked for Bainbridge Container. He moved back to Idaho Falls after retiring. He enjoyed fishing, panning for gold, collecting old die cast model cars. Steve is survived by his son, Morgan Seward of Powell, WY; son, Brady (Kim) Seward of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Shanell (Ron) Ferguson of Powell, WY; daughter, Brooke (CJ) Payan of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Juanita Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Mickey (Nina) Seward of Idaho Falls, ID; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Evalena Seward; sister, Gayle Jensen; and brothers, Jay and Keith Seward. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Steve 1/28/1945 - 6/6/2022Seward.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky Mountain
Idaho State Journal

Cowboy injured by bull at Idaho State Finals Rodeo in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him. The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene. He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not been released. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Louise Newman

Louise Newman 2/4/1937 - 6/10/2022 Ellen Louise Newman, 85, of Monteview, Idaho, passed away June 10, 2022. She was under the care of her loving family, Rebecca Stubbs home, and Alliance Hospice. Louise was born February 4, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Glenn Howard Johnson and Ellen Sophia Scott...
MONTEVIEW, ID
buckrail.com

Two of griz 399’s offspring take a Green River walkabout

Wyofile by Angus M. Thuermer Jr. Two of famous mamma grizzly bear 399’s male cubs are on a walkabout out of Jackson Hole and into the Green River valley in Sublette County. The 2-year-old grizzlies dispersed from their home range via separate routes, Dan Thompson, Wyoming Game and Fish large carnivore supervisor, said Tuesday. They ended up, serendipitously, near the same residential area where agency personnel are busy warning denizens to secure food, trash and feed that might draw in the habituated animals, which are accustomed to such attractants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Post Register

Simmons, Larry

Larry Wilk Simmons, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 9, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family. Larry was born February 21, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Daniel Simmons and Ethel Isabell Phillips Simmons. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. On February 21, 1954, he married Nancy Nielson in the Idaho Falls Temple. Larry and Nancy made their home in Idaho Falls where Larry worked as a farmer. He and Nancy were later divorced. Larry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cottonwood Ward. Dad was a High Priest and currently served in the library. He loved Heavenly Father, his Savior, and the gospel of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully all of his life and was a great example to his family. Dad proudly served his country in the Army after World War II in Germany and was a patriot through and through. He was also a proud member of the John Birch Society. He enjoyed going to his cabin and working the land. He also enjoyed horses, cows, and all animals. He loved to tinker, but most of all, he loved having all of his family together. Larry is survived by his children, David (Vicki) Simmons of Lehi, UT, Steve Simmons of Idaho Falls, Jeffery Simmons of Logan, UT, Paul (Colleen) Simmons of Idaho Falls, James Simmons of Malad, ID, Julie (David) Kroon of Rigby, ID, Michael Simmons of Idaho Falls, and Lori (Jared) Thompson of Rexburg, ID; brothers, Dick (Kami) Wilkinson and Dee (Elaine) Simmons, both of Idaho Falls; 21 grandchildren and many great grandchildren whom Larry adored. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ethel Simmons; sister, Patrice Simmons; and brother, Buzz Wilkinson. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Ucon Cemetery, 3960 East 105th North, with Bishop Matt Porter of the Ucon Cottonwood Ward officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Larry 2/21/1934 - 6/9/2022Wilk Simmons.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Airline announces nonstop flights between Idaho Falls and Reno

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA), along with aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced new airline service between Idaho Falls and Reno, Nevada, commencing on Aug. 11, 2022. “We are excited to welcome aha! and add another nonstop destination to our airport,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier. “This addition is another option to serve the people of eastern Idaho. Both Reno and Idaho Falls travelers are eager to explore the great recreational opportunities of both communities.” ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Uebelhack, Lisa

Lisa Maria Uebelhack, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 2, 2022, at her daughter's home in Nashville, Tennesee. Lisa was born August 13, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert Orville Flood and Doris Elizabeth Holm Flood. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On August 7, 1978, she married Michael "Mike" Uebelhack in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Lisa and Michael made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their family. Lisa was a lifetime member of Eastern Star with the Masonic family. She was very creative and enjoyed calligraphy and had a degree in interior design. Lisa loved music! Growing up she danced in ballet for 18 years, and continued to try to get everyone to dance with her any chance she had. She loved plants and spending her time gardening. She loved cooking and owned two restaurants, Caffe Ambrosia with her husband Mike, and the Bistro Off Broadway. Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Michael "Mike" Uebelhack of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Jaime Leigh Uebelhack of Idaho Falls, ID, Tara Elizabeth (Tony) Chabis of Idaho Falls, ID, and Hannah Rose Uebelhack of Nashville, TN; brother, Tim (Sandy) Flood of Foster City, CA; grandchildren, Alexander Lindberg, Morgan Moran, Jaaron Green, Ember Chabis, and bonus grandchild, Tasha Whitfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, and step-father, Harold Holm. Everyone who knew Lisa loved her fun-loving and effervescent spirit. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm Street, with Pastor Phil Hagen officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. A reception will follow at Mike and Lisa's home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lisa 8/13/1959 - 6/2/2022Maria Uebelhack.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kvnutalk

Identity released of victim in Preston Idaho drowning – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Family have released the identity of the 21-year-old Lewiston man who died last weekend north of Preston, Idaho. Joaquin Patino-Cervantes was pronounced dead after drowning in Foster Reservoir, along Highway 34. According to law enforcement, Patino was on a small raft approximately 30 yards off of the...
PRESTON, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Star Valley man killed in ATV wreck

A Star Valley man was killed in an ATV accident southeast of Afton, Wyoming Wednesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, about 10:30 am the Caribou County Sheriff was given notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles west of the state line.
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Minor injuries after vehicle hits power pole at Idaho Falls intersection

Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, June 10, at 12:33 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 at Iona Road, in Idaho Falls. A 63-year-old male from Ammon was traveling eastbound on Iona Road in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The driver of the Silverado failed to yield from a stop sign and struck a Ford Transit van, driven by a 28-year-old male, from Arco, who was traveling northbound on Yellowstone Road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy