Sacramento County, CA

Jim Cooper with commanding lead in race for Sacramento County Sheriff

abc10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Assemblymember Jim Cooper is leading by...

www.abc10.com

actionnewsnow.com

Smoke visible in Butte County from Yuba County fire

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Smoke from a large vegetation fire in Loma Rica is visible in all of southern Butte County on Saturday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that there are no threats to Butte County at this time. The fire is 80 acres in size, according to CAL FIRE...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

Cooper In Strong Position To Win Historic Sheriff Seat

Assemblymember Jim Cooper’s quest to become Sacramento County’s first African American sheriff is within reach, based on early returns from the June 7 primary election. Unofficially, Cooper leads Undersheriff Jim Barnes with 54.9 % of the unofficial vote tally (52,277). Barnes had 45.0% (43,376) of the votes. All...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County Assessor’s seat goes to Jon DeVille

Family, friends, coworkers and supporters were joyous at Jon DeVille’s election party after the first batch of votes was released. The countless hours DeVille put into campaigning for the El Dorado County Assessor’s race had paid off and everyone in the upstairs dining room at Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant in Cameron Park was cheering for him.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Marine from Placer County among killed in training helicopter crash

GLAMIS, Calif. — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the five servicemembers who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Wednesday afternoon in the Southern California desert near Glamis in Imperial County:. Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief. Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Elections
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Matsui holds early lead in Congressional D-7 primary election

U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, experienced much success in the first day of the Congressional District 7 primary election. District 7 was redrawn last year and now includes Elk Grove and Galt to the south, a portion of Sacramento to the north, Isleton to the southwest, and Rancho Murieta to the east.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Firefighters Releasing Pressure With Department’s First Support Pup

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — You’ll have to get in line to meet the newest member of the Sacramento Fire Department. There’s a lot of hype around the latest hire. Emily is a Lab-Terrier mix that takes her job seriously. “It was a lot of work. When Emily came to us she was a little bit of a wild child. And yet now she is down and calm and really able to resonate that for the firefighters,” said dog trainer Cherie Flores with Paws for Life. Emily is the department’s first support dog. She lives and works with Deputy Chief Mike Taylor. “If your car...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Unified School District Debuts Cameras Made To Catch Speeders

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On June 8, education leaders gathered in Sacramento while the Sacramento Unified School District showed off new cameras designed to catch speeders. The district is hoping that the pilot program will cut down on the number of drivers illegally passing by stopped buses. But state lawmakers must act for the automated enforcement to become law. Executive Vice President of Bus Patrol America Steve Randazzo had this to say, “The hope is that the California state legislature will take this up in the future with the date that is provided to them about these alarming statistics.” The program recorded 387 stop-arm violations in Sacramento.    
SACRAMENTO, CA
Person
Jim Cooper
CBS Sacramento

Placer County Man Arrested On Gun And Meth-Related Charged

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Placer County man was arrested on firearms and meth-related charges, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 4:30 p.m. on June 4, deputies responded to Blue Canyon Road and Putt Road in Alta for reports of a suspicious man. When deputies arrived, they say, they found a man exiting a camping trailer and went to contact him. The man, identified as 47-year-old Dustin Carmona, began suspiciously reaching towards his waist, prompting the deputy to search him. The deputy reportedly found a handgun in Carmona’s belt in addition to a magazine and attached holster. He also allegedly found a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

‘Nightmare Scenario’ for GOP in Valley State Senate Shocker

Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

What is that cave in the Auburn State Recreation Area all about?

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — For those who have ventured along the Quarry Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area and found the remnants of a large mining operation, they might think why is there a mine here and what is that big cave about? To begin the cave is named Hawver Cave and it is […]
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento residents getting new water restrictions

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of West Sacramento is implementing some new water restrictions starting Friday. Changes are going into effect up and down California. It’s all in an effort to get people to save water amidst the ongoing drought. But one major change for West Sacramento residents is the watering schedule, which […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
capradio.org

Here's what we know about Sacramento primary election results

These results are all current as of Friday, June 10 at 3:50 p.m. See full Sacramento County election results here. Sacramento County results arrived in three separate waves on Election Night, with the first released shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on June 7. The county will release further reports every Friday and Tuesday at 4 p.m. until all the ballots are counted.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

'March for Our Lives' rally takes place in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. — More than 100 people gathered outside of the Auburn Courthouse Saturday morning for a March for Our Lives rally — one of several marches taking place across the U.S. It's a part of a nationwide movement to push for gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
AUBURN, CA
sjvsun.com

Vote split boxes out Calif. GOP from Republican-heavy Senate seat

California’s top-two primary system provided a major win for the state’s Democrats in the 4th Senatorial District, which covers much of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and is focused on Modesto, Turlock and gold country. The seat, which acquired much of its geography from the expiring Senate District 8....
FRESNO, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Mountain Democrat

Dive team called to Sly Park

June 9 update: 35-year-old Brian Tuigamala of Sacramento has been identified as the man who died June 8 at Jenkinson Lake, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials. The cause of death has not been determined. Original post:. The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California High Speed Rail Dispute

Democrat lawmakers in California are embroiled in one of the most contentious battles in modern state history over the fate of the high-speed rail link connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco, which has been dogged by delays and other problems for the better part of a decade. If completed, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Measure H Goes Down to Resounding Loss

Davis, CA – Despite being a smaller project with a seemingly more favorable environment than in 2020,. DiSC has apparently gone down to an overwhelming loss. While it is not clear how many votes are still outstanding, by the end of tabulation on election evening, No had a 3000-vote margin out of 11,000 votes cast, and a 63.5 to 36.5 percentage lead.
DAVIS, CA

