Jim Cooper with commanding lead in race for Sacramento County Sheriff

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Placer County man was arrested on firearms and meth-related charges, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 4:30 p.m. on June 4, deputies responded to Blue Canyon Road and Putt Road in Alta for reports of a suspicious man.
When deputies arrived, they say, they found a man exiting a camping trailer and went to contact him.
The man, identified as 47-year-old Dustin Carmona, began suspiciously reaching towards his waist, prompting the deputy to search him.
The deputy reportedly found a handgun in Carmona’s belt in addition to a magazine and attached holster. He also allegedly found a...
