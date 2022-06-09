Jim Cooper with commanding lead in race for Sacramento County Sheriff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — You’ll have to get in line to meet the newest member of the Sacramento Fire Department. There’s a lot of hype around the latest hire. Emily is a Lab-Terrier mix that takes her job seriously. “It was a lot of work. When Emily came to us she was a little bit of a wild child. And yet now she is down and calm and really able to resonate that for the firefighters,” said dog trainer Cherie Flores with Paws for Life. Emily is the department’s first support dog. She lives and works with Deputy Chief Mike Taylor. “If your car...

