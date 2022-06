Riken Elastomers of Hopkinsville was one of two companies to earn recognition from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for stellar workplace safety records. Between Jan. 1, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2021, employees at Riken’s Christian County plant logged 979,977 consecutive hours on the job without reporting a workplace injury accident, or illness resulting in lost time for the company, according to the cabinet’s Department of Workplace Standards.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO