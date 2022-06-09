ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Miranda Lambert sizzles in a black off-the-shoulder gown with sexy faux leather bust as she cozies up to husband Brendan McLoughlin at the Time 100 Gala in NYC

 3 days ago

Miranda Lambert put on a sizzling display as she arrived with husband Brendan McLoughlin to this year's Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday night.

The 38-year-old country songstress slipped her enviable curves into a black off-the-shoulder gown with a sexy faux leather bust and straps.

Lambert is among the stars recognized in TIME's 100 Most Influential People Of 2022 list, which was unveiled in late May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9Ezf_0g58285q00
Sizzling: Miranda Lambert put on a sizzling display as she arrived with husband Brendan McLoughlin to this year's Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday night

The Little Red Wagon singer's dress flowed to the floor and hugged her hourglass figure.

She fastened a stunning diamond choker around her neck and pinned a pair of diamond drop earrings to her ears.

Lambert's flowing blonde tresses were parted to one side and styled in voluminous waves.

As for makeup, the ex-wife of Blake Shelton rocked a bold red lip paired with a soft brown smokey eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urmra_0g58285q00
Sexy touch: The 38-year-old country songstress slipped her enviable curves into a black off-the-shoulder gown with a sexy faux leather bust and straps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWaU6_0g58285q00
Dapper: McLoughlin, who married the Grammy Award-winner in 2019 after just three months of dating, looked dapper in a black velvet tuxedo jacket and tapered trousers

Her cheekbones were sculpted with a light dusting of bronzing powder and her complexion had an ethereal glow.

McLoughlin, who married the Grammy Award-winner in 2019 after just three months of dating, looked dapper in a black velvet tuxedo jacket and tapered trousers.

The former NYPD officer completed his gala look with a crisp white dress shirt and a black bow tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUy3g_0g58285q00
Blonde beauty: Lambert's flowing blonde tresses were parted to one side and styled in voluminous waves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpwQn_0g58285q00
Honoree: Lambert is among the stars recognized in TIME's 100 Most Influential People Of 2022 list, which was unveiled in late May

McLoughlin's dark brown hair was slicked back and his facial hair was neatly groomed.

Lambert landed in the 'Innovators' category in Time's list, which includes Euphoria star Zendaya and New Zealand director Taika Waittiti.

Other categories include: Pioneers, Leaders, Titans, Artists and Icons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVp2e_0g58285q00
Innovator: Lambert landed in the 'Innovators' category in Time's list, which includes Euphoria star Zendaya and New Zealand director Taika Waittiti

Comments / 0

