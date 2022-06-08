ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Bank Is Back And Talking Buckeyes Camps

By Buckeye Scoop Staff
buckeyescoop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Givs and the Bank is back at the third of six Ohio State prospect camps this season and there was some serious talent on display...

buckeyescoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckeyescoop.com

Ohio State Camp Insider: The Most Impressive Players We Saw

Recruiting analyst Bill Greene has been covering college football recruiting and the best prospects in the midwest for years, so when he says something, it really means something. Bill covered one of Ohio State’s camps this week and came away very impressed with a few current Buckeye commits, as well...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Forecasting Eight Breakout Buckeyes On The Ohio State Defense

In this edition of the Buckeye Weekly Podcast, Tony Gerdeman and Tom Orr project eight Buckeyes on the defensive side of the ball to have breakout seasons this year. Ohio State has rebuilt its defense with new coordinator Jim Knowles, which means every Buckeye defender heads into the 2022 season with a clean slate. It also means that there is plenty of opportunity here for a breakout. So which new starters are going to shine, which returning starters are going to take the next step into stardom, and which unproven Buckeyes are going to become proven? The fellas run through all of the names ready to explode for the Buckeyes this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

An Ohio State Offer Would Bring Jordan Hall To Tears

COLUMBUS – Players can go to as many of the Ohio State football camps as they would like and offensive lineman Jordan Hall is taking advantage of that, already participating in a pair and with plans to come back and work out for the Buckeyes coaches. The 6-foot-8, 340-pounder...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy