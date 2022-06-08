The Bank Is Back And Talking Buckeyes Camps

In this edition of the Buckeye Weekly Podcast, Tony Gerdeman and Tom Orr project eight Buckeyes on the defensive side of the ball to have breakout seasons this year. Ohio State has rebuilt its defense with new coordinator Jim Knowles, which means every Buckeye defender heads into the 2022 season with a clean slate. It also means that there is plenty of opportunity here for a breakout. So which new starters are going to shine, which returning starters are going to take the next step into stardom, and which unproven Buckeyes are going to become proven? The fellas run through all of the names ready to explode for the Buckeyes this season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO