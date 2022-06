Los Angeles County released its first post-election update of results from Tuesday’s statewide primary Friday, adding more than 169,000 ballots to the overall total counted. On Wednesday, the day after the election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan estimated that 400,000 vote-by-mail ballots still needed to be tallied, along with 680 conditional voter-registration ballots, 105 provisional ballots and 300 other miscellaneous ballots.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO