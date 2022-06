Police asked for the public’s help Friday in identifying the suspects in a hit-and-run crash in Arleta that critically injured one person. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division were called at around 1:15 a.m. Monday to Osborne Street and Beachy Avenue where they learned a stolen van was traveling westbound on Osborne Street when it ran a red light at Beachy Avenue and collided with a Toyota Yaris, according to an LAPD bulletin.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO