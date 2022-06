MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police arrested a robbery suspect Thursday evening. Officers responded at 5:30 to the Horizon School area for a disturbance. A 911 caller said they met with a man they knew who took money from them and threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect fled on a bike and was later located at the intersection of 34th Street and 12th Avenue South. He then fled on foot and after a lengthy chase, he was taken into custody. The police didn’t find a gun.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO