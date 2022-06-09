ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

House Hunting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful Florida-style house is just waiting for you to come make it your home. With an added benefit of having no HOA fees and no CD fees, this three-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home boasts an open floor plan, high ceilings, French...

