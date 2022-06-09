House Hunting

This stunning home in Eldred, New York, has 3,400 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Annabel Taylor. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The c1820 four-bedroom three-bath home, featured in Dwell and Architectural Digest, extends over 3,400 square feet and 8.7 idyllic acres of open fields, apple trees and virgin pine forest in picturesque Sullivan County. Off the kitchen is the 1000sf Great Room with oversized wood burning fireplace, original wide plank floors, custom wainscoting milled from trees on the property, and banks of original wavy-glass and floor to ceiling windows overlooking the creek & waterfall. Dwell Magazine calls it “a living laboratory for how to bring the vernacular past into the present.” With that in mind, the enormous kitchen includes 20ft vaulted ceilings with massive hand-hewn beams, radiant polished concrete floors and a soaring "curtain wall" of glass & steel most commonly found in skyscrapers. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Perched at the edge of a pristine Catskills swimming creek & waterfall cascading over a restored dam of ancient hand-laid stone, the home and its sprawling cantilevered covered porch “float” above the surface of the water, giving this home its iconic name.
