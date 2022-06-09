ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Summer Tech Program Seeks Dallas Teens

By Garland Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA technology program that teaches high school students STEM-based skills is coming to Dallas. Charlotte-based Youth Technology Apprenticeship Cohort (YTAC) taught hundreds of students and recent high school graduates digital skills such as coding and video game design...

$100,000 in Grants for Summer Educational Programming Awarded to Nine South Dallas Nonprofits by State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce that $100,000 in grants and sponsorships has been awarded to 9 organizations in the Southern Sector of Dallas during the summer grant cycle of the 2022 year. The State Fair opened this second grant cycle to nonprofit entities in the South Dallas/Fair Park community that provide educational programming opportunities to youth during the summer, bridging the knowledge gap while school is out of session.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dallas ISD proposes $60,000 starting salary for new teachers

DALLAS — In an effort to attract new teachers, Dallas ISD is proposing a raise in starting salaries for new employees in the upcoming budget. School districts all across the Lone Star State have been approving raises or proposing them as a way to help alleviate shortages. Rosie Curts, a math teacher at W.H. Adamson High School, grew up in the Oak Cliff community.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
garlandjournal.com

SUPERB WOMAN: Dr. India Stewart

Dr. India Stewart enjoyed stints at Dallas College, UTD, Catholic Charities Fort Worth, Center for Transforming Lives, UNT, Texas Women’s Foundation, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and Resource Center of Dallas. A self-described practical idealist, India Stewart is a sociology professor and community advocate committed to building the equitable future we all deserve. She has served on the Boards of AIDS Interfaith Network, Mental Health America of Greater Dallas, and LifeNet Community Behavioral Healthcare. She also volunteers with Dallas Dinner Table, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Transfer Advisory Subcommittee. She has a Ph.D. in Public Affairs, MS in Applied Sociology, and Graduate Certificate in Nonprofit Management from UT Dallas, and a BA in Government and International Affairs from Augustana University.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Word In Black: DISD’s Moldy Food conditions

Hundreds of students walked out of Dallas’ Justin F. Kimball High School in late March, in protest of being served what they described as “undercooked or moldy” food. The walk-out was announced on an Instagram page created by two students, which documents nine weeks of questionable food — mold found on bologna sandwiches and what looked to be a moldy/discolored orange.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Meet The Future Of Botox

Botox Bar, anyone? Yes, you read that right. It's 2022, folks. If you can get your groceries delivered at the press of a button, why shouldn't you be able to get your Botox and fillers administered in a professional, private and quick manner? That's the thinking behind Botox Bar DFW, the brainchild of Fort Worth registered nurse Kiara DeWitt.
DALLAS, TX
Austonia

Fledgling University of Austin to start 'Forbidden Courses' this month

The University of Austin is launching its controversial "Forbidden Courses" program Monday with two weeklong sessions at the Old Parkland Campus in Dallas. The courses, which were announced by the new, unaccredited university when it was launched in November 2021 , will be attended by 80 students as they "cultivate the habits of civil discourse." The university said it will look to investigate a different question each week, starting with "Who am I as an individual?" as it encourages seminar attendees to "discuss and debate the most vexing questions of our time."
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Family Delivers 3,000 Bags of Encouragement

An Arlington family is putting a fresh spin on something good. Ashley Hardyway, her husband and their four children came up with the idea last year to get out of the house after being cooped up during the pandemic and a way spread something good in their community. “We are...
ARLINGTON, TX
news7h.com

Landlords earn extra money by renting out their swimming pools

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Temperatures approaching triple digits will likely prompt many people to head to the pools to cool off. Some people are looking to monetize that experience with the Swimply app. The app works like Airbnb but for groups – you set your destination and there’s a...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Nonprofit Helps Families in Need of Essentials

Wednesday morning outside Sam Tasby Middle School in northeast Dallas, Viola's House, a nonprofit that helps mothers who may be teens or at-risk for homelessness, set up a giveaway with diapers, wipes and other essentials. "We are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, so we see that parents are...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the latest updates from 5 businesses at Legacy West in Plano

New restaurant concepts, luxury clothing brands and pet-friendly changes at Legacy Hall highlight the latest news happening at Plano’s popular mixed-use development that includes corporate offices, multifamily homes, retail shopping and eateries. 1. Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options is slated...
PLANO, TX
fortworthreport.org

YAF threatens lawsuit against public Texas high school

Young America’s Foundation has warned a public high school in Texas that a legal challenge may be imminent, following the principal’s decision not to recognize a Young Americans for Freedom chapter. This past spring, students at Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas, submitted paperwork to the school’s principal...
KENNEDALE, TX
CW33 NewsFix

CitySquare is giving out free meals this summer at these North Texas libraries

DALLAS (KDAF) — CitySquare is giving out free meals this summer in North Texas. According to Arlington Public Library, these meals will be given out at the libraries in Downtown Arlington, East Arlington and Southeast Arlington. They will be available from June 6 to Aug. 12. Here are the...

