ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres rout Mets again, take series against NL's top team

By Kevin Acee
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiO07_0g57xIuM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBFO0_0g57xIuM00
Jake Cronenworth celebrates after hitting a three-run homer in the fifth inning against the Mets on Wednesday night at Petco Park. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Mets looked unbeatable. The Padres were kind of a mess.

That was Monday.

Two nights later, the Padres had won a series against the team with the best record in the National League.

And they had done it big.

A 13-2 victory on Wednesday followed a 7-0 victory the night before.

"We have a good team too," left fielder Jurickson Profar said.

The Padres lost the series opener 11-5 on Monday, as starting pitcher Blake Snell struggled, the offense didn't do much of anything until it was too late, and the play in the field was wobblier than usual.

They got seven strong innings from their next two starting pitchers and scored more runs than in any successive games this season, including more Wednesday than in any single game in 2022.

"I think it just shows the type of team we are, the resiliency," said second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who hit a three-run homer and a two-run double Wednesday. "Kind of get our butts kicked there the first night, and then Yu (Darvish) comes out, gives us an incredible outing, consistent at-bats throughout the lineup. And then tonight, obviously, Sean (Manaea) does what he does. And same thing, just awesome pitching performance and consistent at-bats from everybody from one through nine."

The Mets, who played Wednesday without first baseman Pete Alonso and right fielder Starling Marte after both were injured early in Tuesday's game, still sit atop the NL with a 38-21 record. That is just ahead of the Dodgers (36-20) and Padres (35-22).

After beginning last week's road trip with a season-high four-game losing streak, the Padres have won five of their past six games — and done it against the leaders of the NL Central (Brewers) and NL East.

"Any time you beat a team like (the Mets) or like the Brewers, who are more than likely going to be in the playoffs, I think it's something you can look back on towards the end of the year and be like, 'We’ve beaten these guys,'" Cronenworth said. "They're really really good teams and we beat them."

Cronenworth hit his third home run in five games, Profar went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs and every starting position player had at least one hit.

"We're starting to spread it around offensively a little bit," manager Bob Melvin said. "... You see all the hits all the way down the lineup. We're making pitchers work, not just in certain spots in the lineup, and then it gets contagious. ... We're just feeling better about ourselves offensively."

Manaea threw a splendid seven innings while his teammates got the better of Chris Bassitt.

Manaea and Bassitt played together for six seasons under Padres manager Melvin in Oakland before all three departed for different teams prior to this season.

“It's definitely more exciting because BoMel and Manaea are my two favorite people in baseball,” Bassitt said Tuesday.

His memories of this visit would be partially tainted by the rest of the Padres battering him with seven hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Profar walked to start the bottom of the first inning, moved to third on Luke Voit’s single and scored on a single by Nomar Mazara.

In the third, a one-out single by Cronenworth was followed by Manny Machado’s RBI double.

The Padres added five runs in the fourth. Jorge Alfaro singled, Trent Grisham walked and Ha-Seong Kim reached on an error on his sacrifice bunt to load the bases with no outs. After Sergio Alcantara struck out, three straight Padres drove in runs — a two-run single by Profar, two-run double by Cronenworth and RBI double by Machado.

Profar, who has at least one RBI in six straight games, drove in another run with a double in the fifth inning just before Cronenworth made it 11-0 with his homer, giving him 14 RBIs in five games.

Grisham and Kim singled and scored the game's final two runs with help from another Mets error in the seventh.

Manaea allowed a bunt single and walked two through his first six innings before surrendering two runs (one earned) in the seventh on a walk, two singles and an error.

"First and foremost, that team over there is really, really good," Manaea said. "I know they didn't have two of their guys tonight, but for us to bounce back like that is huge. I think this team is really special. Teams have to do that over the course of the season. You’re gonna get your teeth kicked in a couple times throughout the season, but what you’re able to do after that says a lot about what you are as a team.”

Updates :
10:48 p.m. June 8, 2022 : This article was updated with postgame quotes.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees view 1 team as biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees are a favorite to win it all this year, but they may already be scoping out the competition for the offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Yankees view the San Francisco Giants as the biggest threat to sign All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old slugger was born in Linden, Calif. (less than 100 miles from San Francisco) and attended college at nearby Fresno State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone drops key Aroldis Chapman injury update

The New York Yankees’ bullpen has stepped up despite a flurry of injuries early on in the year. Despite not having Chad Green, Luis Gil, and Aroldis Chapman due to injury, the Yankees’ relievers stepped up and have helped to keep the good times rolling while their teammates are on the mend. Manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Chapman’s injury on Thursday, indicating that the flamethrowing closer would be headed for a bullpen session later this week ahead of a potential return to the mound in the near future, per Marly Rivera.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Aaron Judge rumors: Giants and 3 other major threats to steal Yankees slugger

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge remain far apart in potential contract extension talks. But which teams are the biggest threats to steal him away from New York?. The Yankees offered Judge a seven-year extension worth $213.5 million before the season, and while that seemed like a decent offer at the time, the AL MVP candidate has since slugged his way into $300 million territory if the offseason were to start today.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to yet another terrible missed call

Robot umpires by 2024 or we riot. That has to be the mantra for many baseball fans after the last couple of months as missed calls, terrible decisions, ump shows, and just absurd moments seem to have become commonplace in Major League Baseball and other leagues. Thursday we were treated...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis needs bullpen help, and fast

The St. Louis Cardinals need bullpen help, to the tune of perhaps at least two relievers. And considering the current state of their bullpen, could use it fast. After a strong start, the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen looked like it was poised to surprise. Then reality set in and it has become glaringly obvious that they need bullpen reinforcements (plural) before the trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Listen: MLB Fans Are Chanting For Manager To Be Fired

White Sox fans are ready to give Tony La Russa the boot. After the Chicago squad gave up some costly runs in the 10th inning of today's matchup against the Texas Rangers, chants of "Fire Tony" started raining down from the the home crowd. Take a listen here:. After a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Homer
Person
Nomar Mazara
Person
Sean Manaea
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Marlins targeted 1 player in team meeting

The Miami Marlins held a team meeting before they steamrolled the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, and it sounds like they had to clear the air about one player in particular. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he called a closed-door meeting because he wanted his players to get things out in the open. Mattingly also said he would not be surprised if the team came out flat following the meeting, but the opposite happened. Miami pummeled the Nationals 12-2.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox to select utility player Rob Refsnyder

The Red Sox are selecting the contract of utility player Rob Refsnyder, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. A corresponding move will be required in order to create a spot on the 40-man roster for him. Additionally, the club announced it has reinstated right-hander Hansel Robles from the IL and optioned fellow righty Phillips Valdez in a corresponding move.
BOSTON, MA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
65K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy