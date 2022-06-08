Padres rout Mets again, take series against NL's top team

Jake Cronenworth celebrates after hitting a three-run homer in the fifth inning against the Mets on Wednesday night at Petco Park. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Mets looked unbeatable. The Padres were kind of a mess.

That was Monday.

Two nights later, the Padres had won a series against the team with the best record in the National League.

And they had done it big.

A 13-2 victory on Wednesday followed a 7-0 victory the night before.

"We have a good team too," left fielder Jurickson Profar said.

The Padres lost the series opener 11-5 on Monday, as starting pitcher Blake Snell struggled, the offense didn't do much of anything until it was too late, and the play in the field was wobblier than usual.

They got seven strong innings from their next two starting pitchers and scored more runs than in any successive games this season, including more Wednesday than in any single game in 2022.

"I think it just shows the type of team we are, the resiliency," said second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who hit a three-run homer and a two-run double Wednesday. "Kind of get our butts kicked there the first night, and then Yu (Darvish) comes out, gives us an incredible outing, consistent at-bats throughout the lineup. And then tonight, obviously, Sean (Manaea) does what he does. And same thing, just awesome pitching performance and consistent at-bats from everybody from one through nine."

The Mets, who played Wednesday without first baseman Pete Alonso and right fielder Starling Marte after both were injured early in Tuesday's game, still sit atop the NL with a 38-21 record. That is just ahead of the Dodgers (36-20) and Padres (35-22).

After beginning last week's road trip with a season-high four-game losing streak, the Padres have won five of their past six games — and done it against the leaders of the NL Central (Brewers) and NL East.

"Any time you beat a team like (the Mets) or like the Brewers, who are more than likely going to be in the playoffs, I think it's something you can look back on towards the end of the year and be like, 'We’ve beaten these guys,'" Cronenworth said. "They're really really good teams and we beat them."

Cronenworth hit his third home run in five games, Profar went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs and every starting position player had at least one hit.

"We're starting to spread it around offensively a little bit," manager Bob Melvin said. "... You see all the hits all the way down the lineup. We're making pitchers work, not just in certain spots in the lineup, and then it gets contagious. ... We're just feeling better about ourselves offensively."

Manaea threw a splendid seven innings while his teammates got the better of Chris Bassitt.

Manaea and Bassitt played together for six seasons under Padres manager Melvin in Oakland before all three departed for different teams prior to this season.

“It's definitely more exciting because BoMel and Manaea are my two favorite people in baseball,” Bassitt said Tuesday.

His memories of this visit would be partially tainted by the rest of the Padres battering him with seven hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Profar walked to start the bottom of the first inning, moved to third on Luke Voit’s single and scored on a single by Nomar Mazara.

In the third, a one-out single by Cronenworth was followed by Manny Machado’s RBI double.

The Padres added five runs in the fourth. Jorge Alfaro singled, Trent Grisham walked and Ha-Seong Kim reached on an error on his sacrifice bunt to load the bases with no outs. After Sergio Alcantara struck out, three straight Padres drove in runs — a two-run single by Profar, two-run double by Cronenworth and RBI double by Machado.

Profar, who has at least one RBI in six straight games, drove in another run with a double in the fifth inning just before Cronenworth made it 11-0 with his homer, giving him 14 RBIs in five games.

Grisham and Kim singled and scored the game's final two runs with help from another Mets error in the seventh.

Manaea allowed a bunt single and walked two through his first six innings before surrendering two runs (one earned) in the seventh on a walk, two singles and an error.

"First and foremost, that team over there is really, really good," Manaea said. "I know they didn't have two of their guys tonight, but for us to bounce back like that is huge. I think this team is really special. Teams have to do that over the course of the season. You’re gonna get your teeth kicked in a couple times throughout the season, but what you’re able to do after that says a lot about what you are as a team.”

Updates :

10:48 p.m. June 8, 2022 : This article was updated with postgame quotes.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .