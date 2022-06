By the time early June rolls around, I’m more than ready for summer to be here. And even though its start is still a few weeks away, that doesn’t stop me from eating like it’s summer. For me, summer eating means meals that are lighter and brighter, packed with as much fresh seasonal produce as possible, with a minimal amount of time in the kitchen. And the beauty of early June cooking (at least in most areas), is that it’s not yet so sweltering that I don’t want to fire up the oven. It’s just the right time to lean on a week of easy sheet pan meals, inspired by the flavors and ingredients of summer!

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO