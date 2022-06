Coach Will Young and the Greer Yellow Jackets have plenty of reasons to be optimistic heading into the 2022 season. Last year the Jackets qualified for the playoffs before falling in a close game to Westside 24-21 in the opening round. Greer will need to replace some talent from a team that finished the year 5-6 against a very difficult schedule. The schedule isn’t any easier this year and there are several questions that will need to be answered on the defensive side of the ball, as they will have to replace playmakers Izzy Rhodes and Malaki Fuller who departed after graduation.

GREER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO