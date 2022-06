Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man who went missing after fleeing hospital was found dead.David Aubert, 59, was assaulted in the centre of Manchester and taken to hospital on 2 June, before leaving “of his own accord”, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.On 6 June, police said Mr Aubert’s family reported him missing.He was found dead at a property in Upper Brook Street, Longsight, on Wednesday.The force is now appealing for anyone with information to contact them.Mr Aubert’s family said: “Dave was an easy-going, likeable chap who was well known in the local area and often seen riding...

