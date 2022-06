An upscale restaurant coming to North Naples next year intends to transport diners to a stunning Mediterranean home in the Greek islands. Estia, planning to transform the recently shuttered space of Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill, will be the first in Florida for the Pashalis family, which operates a restaurant group that includes three Estia Greek-Mediterranean restaurants in the Philadelphia and South Jersey area. Siblings Anastasia and Gus Pashalis are part of the Greek family involved in the Naples expansion. “My brother and I are first generation,” Anastasia Pashalis said. “My parents and uncle immigrated to the United States in the 1970s.”

