EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX dips on rate hike prospects, oil rally sparks inflation fears

By Tejaswi Marthi
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* All eyes on ECB meeting later on Thursday * Oil extends gains, fans inflation fears * War in Ukraine has made growth outlook far bleaker - OECD By Tejaswi Marthi June 9 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stocks slid on Thursday as interest rate hike prospects in the United States and Europe dented global investor sentiment, while a rally in oil prices further rekindled inflation fears. The European Central Bank will meet later on Thursday and markets expect it to put an end to bond buying programme this month while its U.S. counterpart is widely expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points next week. Among currencies, the Indonesian rupiah is a top drags, shedding 0.4%, followed by the baht, which lost 0.1%. The Singaporean dollar and the ringgit also edged lower. "The Fed will remain open to raising rates by 50 basis points even in September, with post-summer policy moves contingent on inflation and labour market data," analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. The Bank of Japan remains one of the few global central banks to maintain a dovish stance while others have adopted tightening policies of hiking interest rates to combat inflation. Central banks in Asia also have started to raise interest rates to curb red-hot inflation. India's central bank was latest to hike interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday while the Bank of Thailand (BOT), stood on pat on interest rates but opened the possibility for imminent rate hikes. "We think that the BOT’s policy normalisation in the second half of the year is highly likely. A 25-bps policy rate hike could come possibly as soon as in the next meeting in August given inflation concerns," DBS analysts wrote in a note. Stocks in the region also took a beating after the Wall Street suffered losses overnight. The Philippines' benchmark index fell 0.8% to mark its biggest drop in a week, followed by a 0.7% drop in Malaysian and Indonesian equities. Global markets are also turning their focus to the U.S. consumer price report on Friday. Forecasts are for a steep 0.7% rise in May, though the annual pace is seen holding at 8.3% while core inflation is seen slowing a little to 5.9%. Meanwhile, oil extended gains underpinned by robust demand from top consumer U.S. while prospects of demand recovery in China also aided the sentiment. The rise in oil prices comes despite the OPEC+'s decision to raise output in order to meet global demand. Efforts by OPEC+ oil producers to boost output are "not encouraging," UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday, noting the group was currently 2.6 million bpd short of its target. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise for a fourth day to 7.244% ** The OECD joined the World Bank in slashing growth outlook in 2022, but said it sees limited stagflation risk ** Shanghai's Minhang district announces new lockdown measures to control COVID-19 transmission risks Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0352 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.26 -14.0 <.N2 0.24 -1.69 5 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.07 -4.87 <.SS -0.49 -10.77 > EC> India -0.03 -4.40 <.NS -0.56 -6.28 EI> Indonesi -0.45 -2.10 <.JK 0.67 10.03 a SE> Malaysia +0.05 -5.15 <.KL -0.64 -3.41 SE> Philippi +0.09 -3.68 <.PS -0.86 -5.77 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC -0.43 -5.59 <.KS -0.50 -12.25 > 11> Singapor +0.05 -1.91 <.ST -0.38 3.27 e I> Taiwan -0.07 -6.26 <.TW -0.38 -8.84 II> Thailand +0.04 -3.18 <.SE 0.30 -0.95 TI> (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

