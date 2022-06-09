ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma routs Texas 16-1 in WCWS championship series opener

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings fueled Oklahoma’s record-setting offensive burst to help the Sooners move a victory away from successfully defending their...

Virginia Tech drubs Oklahoma 14-8 to force showdown

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nick Biddison hit two of No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech’s five home runs, including one to lead off the game, and the Hokies stayed alive in the Blacksburg Super Regional with a 14-8 victory over Oklahoma. The win by Virginia Tech (45-12) forces a winner-take-all game with Oklahoma (40-22) on Sunday for a berth in the College World Series. The Sooners beat the Hokies 5-4 in Friday’s opener. The Sooners are aiming for their 11th CWS appearance — winning the event in 1951 and 1994. Virginia Tech has never been to the CWS and just won its first regional tournament. Gavin Cross and Cade Hunter hit two-run shots in the third to put Virginia Tech ahead 5-0.
